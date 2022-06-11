We’re at the halfway point of 2022, and the UFC’s sixth annual pay-per-view event is happening tonight in Kallang, Singapore. There, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, two champions will defend their titles on a 12-fight card, but as a pay-per-view, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ in order to watch the UFC 275 live stream online. We’ve got everything you need to know about UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka right here, including how to watch it, who’s entering the Octagon, when and where you’ll need to tune in, and how you can even save some cash on the UFC 275 PPV if you’re new to ESPN+.

How to watch UFC 275 online in the U.S.

UFC 275, like virtually all numbered UFC events, is a pay-per-view. As of now, the only venue for watching UFC PPV shows is ESPN+, which is by far the best way to stream UFC fights online in the U.S. ESPN+ is an online platform that launched in 2018, finally bringing the sports broadcaster into the streaming age. It’s an app, and if you’re familiar with other streaming platforms such as Netflix or Hulu, then you already know how it works: After signing up, you can install the app on your smart TV, streaming stick, mobile devices, and Xbox or PlayStation gaming consoles, and stream a cornucopia of live and on-demand sports entertainment to your heart’s content.

Along with UFC fights and pay-per-view events like the upcoming UFC 275 live stream, ESPN+ is home to other live sports including boxing, Major League Baseball, PGA Tour golf, and much more. You also get access to ESPN+ originals that include exclusive shows and documentaries such as the critically acclaimed 30 for 30 and The Ultimate Fighter. ESPN+ costs $7 per month or $70 per year, while UFC pay-per-view events currently cost $75. However, new subscribers can sign up for one year of ESPN+ together with the UFC 275 PPV for just $100 total, with this one-time bundle deal offering a nice $45 savings.

What time is UFC 275 on tonight?

The entire UFC 275 features a dozen fights that are spread across three cards, as is usually the case with pay-per-view events like this. The early preliminary card has three bouts and starts the show early at 6:15 p.m. ET (3:15 p.m. PT). This is followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET; there are four fights planned for this card. The main card is the pay-per-view part of the event (meaning you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ in order to watch the Teixeira vs. Prochazka live stream) and this begins at 10 p.m. ET. There are five matchups on this card, including the two championship headliners, and the UFC blocks out 30 minutes for main card fights. We expect the entire event to last past midnight ET with light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and title challenger Jiri Prochazka making their ring-walks around that time or shortly after.

What channel is UFC 275 on tonight?

The UFC 275 main card (e.g. the pay-per-view part of the show), like all other UFC PPV events, will air online in the U.S. on ESPN+ only — there’s no other way to watch the UFC 275 live stream online if you’re in the U.S. The early preliminary and preliminary cards will also be broadcast on ESPN+, so if you have this streaming app or are going to sign up, you don’t need to look anywhere else to watch UFC 275 online in its entirety. However, there are a couple of other ways to watch the early preliminary and preliminary bouts. UFC Fight Pass subscribers can stream the UFC 275 early preliminary card, while the preliminary card will be broadcast live on the ESPN+ cable channel.

UFC 275 card: Who’s in the Octagon?

The UFC 275 fight card features some noteworthy talent as you’d expect from a pay-per-view exhibition, with two championship bouts serving as the headliners. The main event pits reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira (33-7) against title challenger Jiri Prochazka (28-3). Teixeira, now 42 years old, became the second-oldest champion in UFC history after his upset submission win over former champ Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 last October. That marked the Brazilian’s first championship victory, and UFC 275 will be his first title defense. Blachowicz, 29, is a rising star in the light heavyweight division, having won both of his matchups since signing with the UFC in 2020. The Czech fighter has not lost a bout since 2015 and is currently on a 12-win streak.

The co-main event is for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship, where reigning champ Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) will be defending her title against underdog Taila Santos (19-1). Shevchenko, entering the Octagon on an unbroken string of eight wins, is the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC women’s rankings and is widely considered to be the best female mixed martial artist in the world. Since winning the flyweight title in 2018, she has successfully defended her belt six times. Shevchenko is the strong favorite to win, but her opponent, Santos, has only lost one fight in her entire professional career so far. Whether the Brazilian title challenger can unseat the champion has yet to be seen, but this is almost certain to be her toughest battle yet.

Preceding the championship contests is a long-awaited rematch between two former champs. Zhang Weili (21-3) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4), both of whom previously held the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship, will be facing off on the main card, and the two have a history. After losing her strawweight title to Rose Namajunas in 2017, Jedrzejczyk challenged Weili (who had just won the belt from Jessica Andrade, who herself had previously bested Namajunas to claim the championship) in 2020. Weili emerged victorious in this encounter with Jedrzejczyk suffering a rather gruesome-looking head injury. Following this title bout, Namajunas would reclaim the strawweight belt from Weili, and then successfully defend it in their rematch. Now, Weili and Jedrzejczyk are going at it again. Although there’s no gold on the line this time, the stakes are still high, as whoever remains standing when the dust settles may get another shot at the women’s strawweight championship.

Can you watch UFC 275 for free?

You probably already figured out that there’s no free UFC 275 stream. This is a pay-per-view event and the UFC keeps a tight leash on streaming platforms across the globe, so if you’re planning to watch UFC 275 online tonight, then you’ll need to pony up the cash for your pay-per-view ticket. As we mentioned already, though, you can grab a one-year ESPN+ subscription bundled with the UFC 275 PPV package for just $100, which saves you $45. If you already have ESPN+, then there’s no legal way to get around paying the $75 for the UFC 275 pay-per-view, but you might consider upgrading your subscription to the Disney Bundle. This gets you Disney+ and basic Hulu along with ESPN+ for just $14 per month. That’s a great value that basically gets you ESPN+ for free (and if you paid for the annual membership fee, your monthly bill will be pro-rated, so no worries about upgrading — you’ll get the full savings no matter what).

