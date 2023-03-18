MMA fans are eagerly awaiting the trilogy bout tonight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, and if you’re planning to watch UFC 286 online, you might be wondering where to find the event. At the O2 Arena in London, England, Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman will be vying to reclaim the UFC Welterweight Championship belt from Leon “Rocky” Edwards following their last face-off at UFC 278 where Usman suffered his first defeat in the league. If you’re looking to tune in to this championship showdown, then there’s only one official service for watching UFC pay-per-views in the U.S., but there are a couple of ways to get it. Unfortunately, however, there’s no way to watch UFC 286 for free. But don’t worry, there might be a way for you to save money on the UFC 286 live stream.

Watch the UFC 286 live stream on ESPN Plus

MMA fans looking to watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 will have to tune in to ESPN+, the exclusive broadcaster of UFC pay-per-view events in the U.S. Following a recent price increase, an ESPN+ subscription will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year, while UFC pay-per-view events come at an additional cost of $80 per year. It’s sadly getting more and more expensive to be a UFC fan; however, ESPN+ always offers a one-time bundle deal ahead of UFC PPVs that gets you a one-year subscription and access to UFC 286 for $125. This sign-up offer saves you $55 on the price of purchasing the subscription and pay-per-view separately. If you’re a new subscriber planning to catch the fight, now’s the time to take advantage of this discount so you can watch UFC 286 online tonight and save some cash. Existing subscribers will have to pony up the $80 to access the UFC 286 live stream, though.

Watch the UFC 286 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you’ve cut the cord and are looking for a live TV streaming bundle that include ESPN+, then you can watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 by subscribing to Hulu with Live TV. This streaming service is an excellent bundle for cord-cutters since it offers 85+ channels of live TV programming along with ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, all for a very cost-effective $70 per month. However, it’s important to note that UFC 286 is a pay-per-view event and will still cost an additional $80 — the one-time UFC PPV deal offer is only available for those signing up for a one-year ESPN+ membership for the first time. However, you can grab that ESPN+ bundle offer, then sign up for Hulu with Live TV and your bill will be prorated since you’ve already paid for ESPN+. For fans who want to stay on top of UFC events while also enjoying a vast selection of other live and on-demand content, Hulu with Live TV is an attractive option.

Watch the UFC 286 live stream from abroad with a VPN

American MMA fans living or traveling abroad who want to watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 can use a virtual private network to bypass any geographic broadcast restrictions that might get in the way. With a VPN, you can mask your location and access streaming services like ESPN+ as if you were back home in the U.S. NordVPN sits at the top of our roundup of the best VPN services for this, offering high-speed connections and a wide selection of servers around the world. With NordVPN, you can connect to a U.S. server and watch the fight on ESPN+ without any issues. NordVPN encrypts all your online traffic, too, keeping your activities and personal data private. All you have to do after signing up is install the app on your streaming devices, choose a U.S. server from the list, log into ESPN+, and purchase the UFC 286 PPV.

