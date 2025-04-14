3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in April 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed (2025) The Madness (2024) Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (1993-1995)

This month on Netflix, Charlie Brooker returns for more social nightmares with Black Mirror season 7. For the first time in series history, Brooker did a sequel, USS Callister: Into Infinity, the follow-up to the Emmy-winning USS Callister from season 4. The other notable show coming in April is You season 5, the final run for serial killer Joe Goldberg.

While Black Mirror and You will dominate the most popular list for all of April, more shows are ready to be watched at the click of a button. Some underrated offerings include a stand-up comedy special, a conspiracy thriller, and a children’s TV show.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed (2025)

Tony Hinchcliffe has been hosting Kill Tony for nearly 12 years. The stand-up comedy variety show has gained a cult following over the years. It started in small comedy rooms and has since grown to some of the world’s most famous arenas, like Madison Square Garden. After Hinchcliffe stole the show at The Roast of Tom Brady, Netflix got into business with the comedian for three Kill Tony specials, with the first being Kill or Be Killed.

If this is your first Kill Tony episode, here is the format. Hundreds of comedians drop their names into the Bucket of Destiny. If a comedian’s name is called, they get to perform stand-up for one minute onstage. Then, Hinchcliffe, co-host Brian Redban, and a panel of comedians conduct an interview that typically leads to a roast. The jokes are quick, the laughs are abundant, and the craziness never stops. That’s Kill Tony in a nutshell.

Watch Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed on Netflix.

The Madness (2024)

Colman Domingo is having a moment. In the past three years, Domingo has won an Emmy for his performance on Euphoria, received two Oscar nominations for Best Actor (Rustin, Sing Sing), and signed on to be in the cast of Steven Spielberg’s next movie. Despite the busy schedule, Domingo still found some time to headline The Madness, a conspiracy thriller series that aired in November.

Muncie Daniels (Domingo) is an author and rising star in media. Right before his career is about to take off, Muncie discovers the dead body of a white supremacist in the Poconos. Much to his dismay, Muncie is framed for murder and becomes the top suspect. Now, Muncie goes into survival mode, doing whatever he can to stay alive. The Madness is a throwback to the ’70s political thrillers that fed into people’s paranoia.

Watch The Madness on Netflix.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (1993-1995)

It’s morphing time. Admittedly, this pick is not for everyone. You likely had to be a child when Mighty Morphin Power Rangers aired in the early ’90s. However, the Power Rangers came back in a big way in 2023 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a special to honor the 30th anniversary of the show. Now, go back to the beginning and see the origins of the teenagers who became superheroes in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

In the city of Angel Grove, five teenagers — Jason Lee Scott (Austin St. John), Zack Taylor (Walter Emanuel Jones), Billy Cranston (David Yost), Trini Kwan (Thuy Trang), and Kimberly Hart (Amy Jo Johnson) — are recruited by the wizard Zordon to become Power Rangers. The teens agree and get to work on saving the world, mainly from the villainous Rita Repulsa (Machiko Soga). It’s children’s television, but you’ll be surprised by how well the action holds up for a kids show.

Watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers on Netflix.