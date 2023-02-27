La Liga soccer is in action today, with Villarreal taking on Getafe at 3pm ET. This isn’t one of the most prominent soccer leagues or matches you’ll come across, which makes it a little more difficult to track down a way to watch the match online. It isn’t seeing a large television broadcast, which eliminates many of the best live TV streaming services from being able to present the game online. The Villarreal vs Getafe live stream is available on a couple of online streaming platforms, however, and it’s even available to watch for free. Read onward for more details.

Watch the Villarreal vs Getafe live stream on FuboTV

There may be just a couple options for watching the Villarreal vs Getafe match online, but the best way to watch the live stream is one of the best streaming TV services available for sports lovers, FuboTV. Its channel lineup places a major focus on sports, and includes both ESPN channels, FS1, MLB Network, Big 10 Network, and even a couple of Fubo Sports networks, among many others. It also gets you access to the Villarreal vs Getafe live stream, and while a FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month, there is also a FuboTV free trial available for new subscribers. This will get you access to the full platform to explore for seven days, and it will get you access to the Villarreal vs Getafe match for free.

Watch the Villarreal vs Getafe live stream on ESPN+

ESPN is an obvious place to find sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service, you’ll be able to watch the Villarreal vs Getafe match. With an ESPN+ subscription you’ll get access to more soccer games, as well as NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and UFC fights. You’ll even get access to the full 30 for 30 library, which is a sports documentary series produced by ESPN. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available, but it’s offered at a significant discount as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu, in addition to ESPN+, and starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Watch the Villarreal vs Getafe live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the Villarreal vs Getafe match while traveling may pose a little more difficulty. You’re likely to run into geographic restrictions, but you can work around them with a virtual private network. In fact, pairing a VPN service such as NordVPN with a streaming service like FuboTV will allow you to watch the Villarreal vs Getafe game anywhere just as you would within your own home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services available, and a subscription is relatively inexpensive, with deals almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

