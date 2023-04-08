Wolves vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch for free

Looking to watch the Premier League today and see Wolves take on Chelsea? We’ve got what you need to know including how to stream the match that is airing on USA Network. Neither team has had a good run of games lately with both keen to prove their worth. It’s likely Chelsea will win but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Predictions may be tough but we can show you how to watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream for free, as well as all your streaming options.

Watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is potentially the ultimate sports streaming service. It has over 145 channels with many of them focused on sport. This includes USA Network so you can easily watch Wolves vs Chelsea but there are others too like Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and NBC. FuboTV is a popular hit among anyone looking for the best live TV streaming services. What helps its case even more is the presence of a FuboTV free trial. If you don’t want to pay to solely watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream, you can sign up for the free trial and enjoy seven days of unlimited access. It’s the perfect insight into how FuboTV can improve your life. Once it ends, the service costs $75 per month.

Watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on Sling TV

Sling Blue is a very well-priced option for sport-loving cord-cutters because its first month costs just $20. From there, it rises to $40 but that’s still great value given you get USA Network, Fox Sports, NFL Network, and plenty more, as well as news stations. If you know you’re going to miss the game, you can use the 50 hours of DVR storage to catch up on it later.

Watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 per month and offers a lot of channel options. There’s USA Network so you can easily watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream, but there are more than 90 channels to pick from so there’s truly something for everyone. We think one of the best things about Hulu with Live TV is that it also throws in Disney+ and ESPN+ alongside the best shows on Hulu. ESPN+ gives you access to a ton of great sports but it also has key insights thanks to its award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series. Disney+ will be a hit for the whole family thanks to it offering everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. Just right for a movie marathon after Wolves vs Chelsea wraps up.

Watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on YouTube with Live TV

With more than 100 channels to watch, YouTubeTV is a compelling option for all cord-cutters. For the purposes of Wolves vs Chelsea, there’s USA Network but you also get ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and many more. It’s a good all-rounder with the recent announcement that it’s the latest home of NFL Sunday Ticket making it a must-have for NFL fans. YouTube TV recently saw a price increase to $73 per month but you can still check out a YouTubeTV free trial.

Watch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream from abroad with a VPN

For anyone traveling regularly, signing up for one of the best VPNs is essential. Besides giving you enhanced security which you’ll need while dealing with hotel Wi-Fi and similar, it’s also the only way you can easily see Wolves vs Chelsea while abroad. Many streaming services won’t follow you across borders but if you use NordVPN, you can trick your connection into thinking you’re still home in the US. It takes seconds to set up and means you can carry on watching what you’ve paid for. A 30-day money-back guarantee is the nearest there is to a NordVPN free trial but a VPN really shouldn’t be a temporary thing, given how much it makes you safer online.

