 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch all of Lifetime’s Christmas movies in one place

A boy talks to Santa in A Christmas Story.
MGM

Every year, during the holidays, a spat of guilty-pleasure Christmas movies stream out of various providers, with Lifetime being one of the most prevalent to offer such. Many of us, filled with love and warmth, cozy up with a nice blanket, maybe some hot chocolate, and a good ol’ B movie littered with holly jolly drama. If that sounds like your kind of entertainment, you’re probably wondering how you can binge those glorious Lifetime Christmas movies, especially if you don’t have traditional cable or a subscription. Better yet, what if we told you there’s a way to watch them all in one place, through one, convenient network. It’s indeed possible, and that network is Dish.

Through Dish Network, you can watch a wide variety of programs and channels, from live sports and news broadcasts to regular cable channels, like Lifetime, and their beloved programming. By signing up, you’ll never miss another cable TV movie again, for any holiday, including Lifetime Christmas movies, Thanksgiving movies, Easter movies, and beyond. You can even watch a huge selection of on-demand movies, yes, Christmas flicks too. Oh, and you can skip commercials, as well.

Why you should sign up for Dish to watch Lifetime Christmas movies

Ready for some wonderfully chilly Lifetime Christmas movies? If you have a fireplace, it’s a great time to light a fire, bring in some warmth and cheer, and snuggle up by the TV. Some upcoming premieres this year include Mistletoe Match, Merry Magic Christmas, and The Holiday Proposal Plan. While some notable throwbacks are Santa Bootcamp, A Christmas Spark, Dear Christmas,  Toying with the Holidays, Hometown Christmas, and more. If you’ve never heard of these candy-cane-themed flicks, well, you’re in for a real sugary treat. But most are available on Live TV, which means you need a cable subscription to watch. Or do you?

Dish Network is more of a traditional cable provider when compared to streaming competitors like Sling TV or Fubo TV. Because the aforementioned networks are online-only, with streaming subscriptions, you don’t need exclusive equipment to install to watch. That’s not the case with Dish. But don’t worry, once you’re all setup, you can stream Dish Network content however you like, including from mobile devices.

Starting at $85 for 190 channels, Dish Network’s America’s Top 120 plan is a popular, and excellent choice. You get a 2-year guarantee on that price, so it will never mysteriously increase on you, and it comes with a smart HD DVR so you can record live content to watch it later — including Lifetime Christmas movies. Do yourself a favor before everyone arrives for the holidays and get yourself signed up, you won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
How to watch the Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream today
watch everton vs crystal palace live stream online feature action

The English Premier League is wrapping up fast but there's still time to see some pivotal matches including Everton vs Crystal Palace. If you're looking to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace online, we've got all the insight here. Whether you're looking to watch Premier League live streams on your smart TV, mobile device, or streaming stick, we've got everything you need to know right here. The event is being broadcast on NBC but there are some key ways in which you can watch the Premier League live stream online. Read on to learn how to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream online, and how much it will cost.
Watch Everton vs Crystal Palace on FuboTV

FuboTV isn't exactly the cheapest way to watch Premier League soccer like Everton vs Crystal Palace but it does give you a ton of options for the price. Even better, there's a seven-day free trial so you can enjoy the service before you commit to it.

Read more
Don’t miss these 5 movies leaving Max in November you have to watch right now
Ben Affleck in Gone Girl.

The holiday weekend is far from over, but time is running out if you want to see some great movies on Max before they take off for other streamers at the end of the month. Many of these films have left Max before, only to come back a few months later. Although it's no longer unusual for older films to simply disappear from the streaming lineups altogether.

We may not be able to stop that from happening, but we can help you make informed choices about what to watch. Our monthly round-up of what's new on Max always includes a list of what's leaving as well. From there, we've picked our choices for the five movies leaving Max in November that you have to watch right now.
Absolute Power (1997)

Read more
NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for November 26
Jameis Winston hands the ball off to Alvin Kamara.

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season is one of the best times of the year. Starting on Thanksgiving, November 23, NFL teams will play games on four of the next five days, including a tripleheader on Thanksgiving and the first-ever Black Friday matchup. Fans are still buzzing over the Philadelphia Eagles' 21-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. In terms of record, the 9-1 Eagles are the best team in the football through 11 weeks. It's time to see which teams will join the Eagles as contenders.

There are 11 NFL games scheduled for Sunday, November 26. Fire up some Thanksgiving leftovers and enjoy the NFL action on the final day of the holiday weekend. For fans who want to watch every game across the country, sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket at half the price for the rest of the season. Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV for the 2023 season. You can explore the NFL Week 12 schedule, channels, and live streams below.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Read more