Every year, during the holidays, a spat of guilty-pleasure Christmas movies stream out of various providers, with Lifetime being one of the most prevalent to offer such. Many of us, filled with love and warmth, cozy up with a nice blanket, maybe some hot chocolate, and a good ol’ B movie littered with holly jolly drama. If that sounds like your kind of entertainment, you’re probably wondering how you can binge those glorious Lifetime Christmas movies, especially if you don’t have traditional cable or a subscription. Better yet, what if we told you there’s a way to watch them all in one place, through one, convenient network. It’s indeed possible, and that network is Dish.

Through Dish Network, you can watch a wide variety of programs and channels, from live sports and news broadcasts to regular cable channels, like Lifetime, and their beloved programming. By signing up, you’ll never miss another cable TV movie again, for any holiday, including Lifetime Christmas movies, Thanksgiving movies, Easter movies, and beyond. You can even watch a huge selection of on-demand movies, yes, Christmas flicks too. Oh, and you can skip commercials, as well.

Why you should sign up for Dish to watch Lifetime Christmas movies

Ready for some wonderfully chilly Lifetime Christmas movies? If you have a fireplace, it’s a great time to light a fire, bring in some warmth and cheer, and snuggle up by the TV. Some upcoming premieres this year include Mistletoe Match, Merry Magic Christmas, and The Holiday Proposal Plan. While some notable throwbacks are Santa Bootcamp, A Christmas Spark, Dear Christmas, Toying with the Holidays, Hometown Christmas, and more. If you’ve never heard of these candy-cane-themed flicks, well, you’re in for a real sugary treat. But most are available on Live TV, which means you need a cable subscription to watch. Or do you?

Dish Network is more of a traditional cable provider when compared to streaming competitors like Sling TV or Fubo TV. Because the aforementioned networks are online-only, with streaming subscriptions, you don’t need exclusive equipment to install to watch. That’s not the case with Dish. But don’t worry, once you’re all setup, you can stream Dish Network content however you like, including from mobile devices.

Starting at $85 for 190 channels, Dish Network’s America’s Top 120 plan is a popular, and excellent choice. You get a 2-year guarantee on that price, so it will never mysteriously increase on you, and it comes with a smart HD DVR so you can record live content to watch it later — including Lifetime Christmas movies. Do yourself a favor before everyone arrives for the holidays and get yourself signed up, you won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations