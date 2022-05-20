Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Valet is a romantic comedy about a parking valet who is hired to date a famous actress in a bid to protect her reputation. Sure to be a lot of fun, it’s out now. Here’s how to watch The Valet online for free (in some cases).

Directed By : Richard Wong

: Richard Wong Cast: Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, Betsy Brandt

How to watch The Valet online in the U.S.

The Valet is a Hulu Original and a remake of the French film of the same name from 2006. Because it’s a Hulu Original, your one-stop destination to watch The Valet online is Hulu.

We recommend signing up to Hulu with a free trial. Right now, new customers to the streaming service can sign up and get the first month entirely for free. There’s a choice of three different plans with two of them offering free trials. Users can opt to sign up for Hulu (ad-supported) for $7 per month, or they can choose to sign up for Hulu (no-ads) for $13 per month. In either case, you get full access to the entire Hulu catalog including exclusive series, movies, kids shows, and — of course — originals like The Valet.

There’s nothing to pay for the first month with the subscription plan you choose only kicking in once that month has expired. If you cancel before then, you won’t pay a cent.

There’s also the option of signing up for Hulu + Live TV which is the cord cutter’s dream. It costs $70 per month and offers access to over 75 channels with Live TV, as well as entertainment via Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

For many users keen to stick with Hulu for an extended period of time, the ideal route to take is to sign up for The Disney Bundle. The bundle costs just $14 per month and gives you unlimited access to Hulu (ad-supported), Disney+ and ESPN+.

There’s no free trial for the service, however, so your best option is to originally sign up for Hulu alone and gain your one-month free trial to watch The Valet. From there, after the first month, you can switch over to The Disney Bundle to get the best value for money.

Whatever your plans (hopefully including the free trial), The Valet is sure to be a fun romantic comedy to begin your Hulu-watching journey. Once you’ve watched it, move on to the best movies on Hulu to get even more from your free trial.

