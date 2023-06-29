Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In most cooking shows, contestants cook for a panel of judges who ultimately decide the winner. On Hulu’s Secret Chef, the contestants do it all: cook, eat, and judge. Ten competitors are brought into a secret underground kitchen compound to complete a series of cooking challenges. These contestants are isolated in their rooms with a conveyor belt connecting each room. Instead of a traditional guide, a “mischievous animated talking hat” will act as the host.

Here’s the kicker: There are no judges. The contestants are the judges in Secret Chef. The chefs must score each other’s dishes in a blind taste test. Each chef is assigned an alias, like “Chef Donut” or “Chef Kumquat,” to keep their identities concealed from the other competitors. The winning chef will walk away with $100,000. The food will ultimately do the talking in Secret Chef.

Recommended Videos

Where to watch Secret Chef

Secret Chef is available to stream on Hulu. Other unscripted shows on Hulu include The Bachelorette, The Kardashians, Love Island, and Claim to Fame. If you’re still in the mood to watch shows that feature food, check out The Bear, a fantastic scripted series about a talented chef (Jeremy Allen White) coming home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop. For a feature film, we suggest Flamin’ Hot, the story about the creation of the spicy snack from Frito Lay.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

All 10 episodes of Secret Chef are now streaming on Hulu.

How much does it cost?

Secret Chef | Official Trailer | Hulu

Hulu has multiple paid plans that vary in price. The ad-supported Hulu plan costs $8/month or $80/year, while Hulu (no ads) costs $15/month. In the ad-free tier, only a few shows include ads before and after the video. If you are a student, then you may be eligible for Hulu (ad-supported) for $2/month. Read Hulu’s terms and conditions to see if you are eligible for this plan.

Is it worth watching?

Secret Chef stems from chef and executive producer David Chang, the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group. The series is produced by Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, and Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios. The 10 contestants are:

Alexa Santos – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Anthony Bar – Los Angeles, California

Anthony Langston – Denton, Texas

Danielle Harris – Washington, D.C.

Jazmin Tyler – Santa Monica, California

Joshua Walbolt – Union, New Jersey

Leon Brunson – Tallahassee, Florida

Poonam Ribadia – Brooklyn, New York

Stephenie Simmons – Seattle, Washington

Sydney Buck – Queens, New York

Secret Chef provides a unique twist on a cooking competition. Having the contestants judge each dish is an interesting wrinkle. If you believe contestants win certain cooking shows for their looks or backgrounds, that won’t happen on Secret Chef. In the end, the top dish wins as the best food will rise to the top.

Editors' Recommendations