 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Secret Chef

Dan Girolamo
By

In most cooking shows, contestants cook for a panel of judges who ultimately decide the winner. On Hulu’s Secret Chef, the contestants do it all: cook, eat, and judge. Ten competitors are brought into a secret underground kitchen compound to complete a series of cooking challenges. These contestants are isolated in their rooms with a conveyor belt connecting each room. Instead of a traditional guide, a “mischievous animated talking hat” will act as the host.

Here’s the kicker: There are no judges. The contestants are the judges in Secret Chef. The chefs must score each other’s dishes in a blind taste test. Each chef is assigned an alias, like “Chef Donut” or “Chef Kumquat,” to keep their identities concealed from the other competitors. The winning chef will walk away with $100,000. The food will ultimately do the talking in Secret Chef.

Recommended Videos

Where to watch Secret Chef

Poster for Secret Chef on Hulu.

Secret Chef is available to stream on Hulu. Other unscripted shows on Hulu include The Bachelorette, The Kardashians, Love Island, and Claim to Fame. If you’re still in the mood to watch shows that feature food, check out The Bear, a fantastic scripted series about a talented chef (Jeremy Allen White) coming home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop. For a feature film, we suggest Flamin’ Hot, the story about the creation of the spicy snack from Frito Lay.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

All 10 episodes of Secret Chef are now streaming on Hulu.

How much does it cost?

Secret Chef | Official Trailer | Hulu

Hulu has multiple paid plans that vary in price. The ad-supported Hulu plan costs $8/month or $80/year, while Hulu (no ads) costs $15/month. In the ad-free tier, only a few shows include ads before and after the video. If you are a student, then you may be eligible for Hulu (ad-supported) for $2/month. Read Hulu’s terms and conditions to see if you are eligible for this plan.

Is it worth watching?

Secret Chef stems from chef and executive producer David Chang, the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group. The series is produced by Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, and Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios. The 10 contestants are:

  • Alexa Santos – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Anthony Bar – Los Angeles, California
  • Anthony Langston – Denton, Texas
  • Danielle Harris – Washington, D.C.
  • Jazmin Tyler – Santa Monica, California
  • Joshua Walbolt – Union, New Jersey
  • Leon Brunson – Tallahassee, Florida
  • Poonam Ribadia – Brooklyn, New York
  • Stephenie Simmons – Seattle, Washington
  • Sydney Buck – Queens, New York

Secret Chef provides a unique twist on a cooking competition. Having the contestants judge each dish is an interesting wrinkle. If you believe contestants win certain cooking shows for their looks or backgrounds, that won’t happen on Secret Chef. In the end, the top dish wins as the best food will rise to the top.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 Marvel comics to read before you watch Secret Invasion
A group of Skrulls impersonating the Avengers on the cover of "Secret Invasion" #1.

Marvel Studios is set to reshape its cinematic universe with its upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. This streaming event will show the legendary Nick Fury returning to Earth to stop a sect of shape-shifting Skrulls from taking over world governments from the inside.

This sci-fi spy thriller is sure to be a darker and more unpredictable new chapter for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's anyone's guess what could happen. To prepare for what's to come, fans should take a look at these five comics depicting the Skrulls and their impact on the world of Marvel.
Secret Invasion (2008-2009)

Read more
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Agathe Rousselle as Adrien turning to her side in Titane.

Since the medium's inception, horror has been one of cinema's most important genres. It is now more popular than ever, thanks to a consistent dose of films and tv shows eagerly and reliably consumed by millions of fans. Luckily for these thrill-addicted audiences, most streaming services have a generous collection of horror. Hulu has a particularly well-curated and surprisingly varied library of horror pictures, from classic tales of supernatural terror to chilling psychological thrillers and even a few elevated horror films that will keep even the bravest fans up at night.

If you’re not up for the haunting task of going through page after page of the streamer’s scary movies, we’ve already done all the digging for you. So without further extrapolation, here’s our roundup of the best horror movies on Hulu you can stream right now.

Read more
France vs Greece live stream: Watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers for free
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

France vs Greece kicks off later today at 2.45PM ET and fans of either team or the Euro 2024 championships in general will be keen to see what happens next. It's likely that France will win but qualifying matches are the ideal time for shake-ups. The game is being shown on Fox Sports 1 in the U.S. which is excellent news for anyone looking for ways to watch the match online. We've even tracked down some free methods. Here's how to watch the France vs Greece live stream online and for free.
Watch the France vs Greece live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is always a great choice for sports fans. It offers over 145 channels as part of its package with a focus on sports. There's access to Fox Sports 1 and 2, along with MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and more. For soccer fans thinking ahead, there's also USA Network and NBC for more coverage later in the year. Non-sporting options include Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. FuboTV costs $75 per month but if you solely want to check out the France vs Greece live stream, you can use a FuboTV free trial to check out the game and seven days worth of content entirely for free with unlimited access during this time.

Read more