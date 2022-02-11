  1. Movies & TV

HBO’s Winning Time trailer revisits the Lakers’ Showtime era

By

Los Angeles in the ’80s was the home of Showtime, a legendary basketball era when the Los Angeles Lakers won numerous championships and became celebrities in a city full of stars. Next month, HBO is revisiting this point in history with a new original series, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty. And if the latest trailer is any indication, it’s going to be a wild ride.

The new footage largely focuses on Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), an investor who sold many of his assets to buy the team because he had a vision for what the Lakers could become. Under Buss’ ownership, the Lakers reclaimed their glory days and became even bigger than ever before. One of the main reasons why was the arrival of Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah), a singular talent who also had a massive impact on the NBA. Both men get a good deal of screen time in the trailer, but they aren’t the only major players in this tale.

Winning Time has lined up a phenomenal cast to portray many of the important figures from the Lakers of that era. Jason Clarke co-stars as general manager Jerry West, with Adrien Brody as Coach Pat Riley, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Tamera Tomakili as Earlitha “Cookie” Kelly.

Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht co-created the series, which was inspired by Jeff Pearlman’s book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Adam McKay directed and executive produced the series. The first episode of Winning Time will premiere on Sunday, March 6.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch: New trailer for HBO mockumentary 7 Days in Hell is delightfully over-the-top

hbo mockumentary 7 days in hell trailer

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The best surge protectors you can get in 2022

Anker 12-outlet surge protector sitting on the ground.

Grab a 43-inch 4K TV while it’s only $260

TCL 55 Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Amazon is having a Valentine’s Day smart home tech FLASH SALE

The Amazon Smart Thermostat installed on a wall.

The best OLED laptops for 2022

dell xps 15 oled eight core processor snexbtzu

The next ARM-powered Surface might finally be powerful enough

microsoft surface laptop 4 review

World’s first QD-OLED TVs will be expensive, but not insane

Sony 2022 A95K 4K QD-OLED TV.

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 10 quests and how to complete them

Flying through the air on a quad in Fortnite.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are coming

Soldiers infiltrating building in Modern Warfare.

Kimi review: Zoë Kravitz powers tense, smart-home thriller

Zoe Kravitz walks down a street in Seattle in a scene from KIMI.

This Alienware Aurora gaming PC is $630 off today!

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition

LG is having a massive FLASH SALE on TVs — save $1,000!

LG QNED MiniLED 99 Series 2021 65 inch Class 8K Smart TV