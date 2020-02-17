Ever since Woody Harrelson made a surprise appearance in a mid-credits scene in Venom, it’s been no secret that the actor would return as Cletus Kasady, the psychopathic killer better known as Carnage, in the 2018 film’s sequel.

Now we have our first look at Harrelson in costume for Venom 2.

The sneak peek was offered up by Venom star Tom Hardy on his Instagram account, and features Harrelson in a Hawaiian shirt, surrounded by shadows.

The photo was only viewable for a brief period before it was taken down, but it was around long enough to spark plenty of conversation about Harrelson’s look as the notorious villain.

While the photo doesn’t reveal Carnage’s signature, red-and-black symbiote guise — a variation on Venom’s own, black-and-white costume — the colors of Harrelson’s shirt do seem to be a nod to Cletus Kasady’s vicious alter ego.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom 2 brings back Hardy as Eddie Brock, the host of the Venom symbiote, and is expected to pit him against Carnage, the symbiote that has made psychopathic serial killer Cletus Kasady its host. The film will further expand Sony’s own interconnected universe based on Spider-Man and his rogues’ gallery — with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland himself rumored to make an appearance.

The film is also expected to connect in some way to Morbius, the May release that introduces the titular vampire antihero to Sony’s cinematic Spider-verse.

In Marvel Comics’ lore, Carnage is one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous enemies — particularly due to the combination of his unpredictable, homicidal nature and the powerful abilities the alien symbiote gives him. While Venom has been both ally and enemy to Spider-Man at various points, Spider-Man has often been forced to seek his help in order to defeat Carnage.

Harrelson was introduced as Kasady during a scene that appeared midway through the credits for Venom, with Hardy’s character, Eddie Brock, interviewing him in prison. In the scene, Harrelson’s character tells Brock that when he escapes, there will be “carnage.”

Along with Hardy and Harrelson, the cast of Venom 2 also includes returning cast members Michelle Williams and Reid Scott, as well as new cast member Naomie Harris.

Venom 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2.

