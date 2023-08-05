 Skip to main content
Where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2023 live stream

For the first time in 30 years, the “biggest party of the summer” heads to Michigan as WWE SummerSlam takes centerstage. The 36th annual SummerSlam marks the fourth Premium Live Event on the 2023 schedule. As one of the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar, SummerSlam will be full of nonstop action with a few surprises throughout the night.

All eyes will be on the Bloodline as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to take on his cousin, Jey Uso, in a Tribal Combat Match. Roman was pinned for the first time in 3.5 years by Jey in the Bloodline Civil War tag match at Money in the Bank. Not only will the winner be crowned champion, but they will be acknowledged as the Tribal Chief. Also, expect a violent and brutal grudge match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar as another chapter will be written in their bitter rivalry.

Wrestling fans will not want to miss out on the action of SummerSlam. Find out where to watch the event below.

When and where is WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso pose on the poster for WWE SummerSlam.
WWE

SummerSlam is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 5. The SummerSlam Kickoff Show will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and feature interviews, predictions, and analysis. The event will be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This marks the first WWE event at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 in April 2007.

Watch WWE SummerSlam 2023 live stream on Peacock

Get into high gear for SummerSlam in Detroit!

In the U.S., the only place to watch SummerSlam is on Peacock. SummerSlam can be accessed on Peacock Premium and Preaock Premium Plus. However, the streaming service recently announced price increases for both plans. Premium, the ad-supported tier, increases from $5/month to $6/month. For the ad-free tier known as Premium Plus, the price moves from $10/month to $12/month. These changes go into effect immediately for new subscribers. However, existing subscribers will not see these changes until August 17.

Outside the U.S., Money in the Bank is available on WWE Network. Prices will vary depending on your country and region.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 card

Poster for WWE SummerSlam featuring multiple wrestlers.
WWE

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will headline SummerSlam. Other matches include the World Heavyweight Championship between Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor, Ricochet vs. Logan Paul, a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship, and an MMA Rules match between former friends Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. View the entire card below.

  • Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Recognition of Tribal Chief: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs. Jey Uso
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor
  • WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair
  • Ricochet vs. Logan Paul
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) (with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • MMA Rules match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler
  • SummerSlam Battle Royal

