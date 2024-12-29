Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer debuts a new vision for Spidey

Just over three years ago, Disney+ announced Spider-Man: Freshman Year, the first Spider-Man animated series directly produced by Marvel Studios. The show was subsequently renamed Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and it veered away from the MCU connections it was supposedly going to have. Instead, this series will take place in an alternate timeline where Tony Stark/Iron Man was never Peter Parker’s mentor. As seen in the first trailer below, it’s Norman Osborn — the future Green Goblin — who will guide Peter’s destiny in this incarnation.

In a slight departure from previous Spider-Man variants, Peter is extremely dorky both in and out of costume. His traditional red and blue spider web costume doesn’t exist yet, and Peter’s using a crude homemade outfit until Osborn gives him a high-tech costume that resembles the Anti-Venom costume from the comics.

Although this series won’t take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are some crossover connections. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will voice Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Kingpin respectively before their live-action return in Daredevil: Born Again next March. Some of the other Marvel characters slated to appear include Captain America, Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Venom, and Amadeus Cho.

Hudson Thames stars in the series as the voice of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, Kari Wahlgren as May Parker, Paul F. Tompkins as Bentley Wittman, and Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on Disney+ on January 29. A second season of the series is already in the works.