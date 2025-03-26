 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Zendaya, Barry Jenkins team for A24 biopic about this music icon

By
Zendaya stares on the left as Ronnie Spector stares on the right.
Glenn Francis / PacificProDigital/Wiki Commons

Zendaya will showcase her musical prowess in a biopic about a Hall of Fame singer.

Per Deadline, Zendaya will star in a movie about the life of Ronnie Spector. Oscar winner Barry Jenkins will direct the Spector movie from a screenplay by Dave Kajganich. Instead of a traditional biopic, Zendaya will play Spector in a movie focusing on the singer’s life with troubled producer Phil Spector.

Recommended Videos

Zendaya will play Spector, the artist who co-founded The Ronettes in 1959. The original lineup included Spector, her sister Estelle Bennett, and cousin Nedra Talley. The Ronettes are best known for the hit songs Be My Baby(The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up, Walking in the Rain, and Baby, I Love You. The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Spector died in January 2022 at the age of 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Before her death, Spector reportedly hand-picked Zendaya to play her in a movie.

Zendaya looking straight into the camera, sad look on her face, in a scene from Euphoria season 2.
Image via HBO

A24 will produce the biopic with Zendaya, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Mark Itkin, Tom Shelly, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak. Jonathan Greenfield will executive produce.

Zendaya is currently filming the long-awaited third season of Euphoria. She will then join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. A leaked character list has Zendaya playing Athena, a goddess and Odysseus’ mentor. Zendaya also stars alongside Robert Pattinson in The Drama, an A24 rom-com expected to premiere later this year.

Jenkins, who won an Oscar for Moonlight, is coming off the success of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which grossed $720 million worldwide.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 great animated movies you should stream right now
Chihiro with a dragon in Spirited Away.

Animation has never been more exciting, with streaming services packed with hidden gems, recent hits, and beloved classics. Whether it be a heartwarming adventure, a mind-bending fantasy, a laugh-out-loud comedy, or something else completely, there's an animated film waiting that's guaranteed to sweep you away.
From the enchanting Spirited Away to the poignant Wall-E, the best animated movies streaming right now give viewers a glimpse at the peak of the genre. They are a testament to how the powerful medium can inspire and amaze with stunning visuals and surprisingly unforgettable stories. These must-watch animated movies are just a few clicks away, so grab some popcorn and settle in.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

The feline favorite from DreamWorks makes an epic return in his best movie yet, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Here, the titular character (voiced by Antonio Banderas), an arrogant swashbuckling hero who believes he is invincible, is reminded that he is not when he learns he has burned through eight of his nine lives, leaving him just one final chance to make things right. His only hope lies in the mythical Wishing Star, which can restore his lost lives, but he isn't the only one after it. Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), her crime family of bears, the ruthless Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and a sinister, wolfish bounty hunter known as Death (Wagner Moura) are all in pursuit.

Read more
Join the quest to get back home in the Doctor Who season 2 trailer
Doctor Who sits on a rail with Belinda next to him.

It's another time-traveling quest in the new trailer for Doctor Who season 2.
Ncuti Gatwa returns as the titular Doctor, the extraterrestrial Time Lord who operates the time-traveling spaceship known as the TARDIS. In season 2, the Doctor encounters Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), a woman who wants to return home to Earth. However, the TARDIS begins malfunctioning as a mysterious force prevents her from returning home.
The duo manages to have some fun at the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest. Also, the Doctor and Belinda become animated characters for the first time in series history.
"Our entire reality's in danger," the Doctor says before promising to get Belinda home.

Millie Gibson also stars as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor's companion. Doctor Who's season 2 guest cast features Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

Read more
Crystal Lake: Friday the 13th prequel series find its Pamela Voorhees
A woman holds up a knife and stares.

Peacock and A24 have found their Pamela Voorhees for Crystal Lake, the upcoming prequel series to Friday the 13th.

Linda Cardellini will play Mrs. Voorhees in Crystal Lake.  has been rumored to play the role since The InSneider's February report about her involvement in the series.

Read more