Best new songs to stream: Big K.R.I.T., MGMT, Curls, and more

Big K.R.I.T. — Keep The Devil Off Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T. channels his inner Chance The Rapper on this brand-new track, which features layers of horns, a church choir, and an organ combining to create a positive and uplifting hip-hop tune with a subtle trap influence. If this is any indication of the quality of his upcoming album 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time — a massive 22-track release due in November — listeners have a lot to look forward to. MGMT — Little Dark Age On Little Dark Age, vintage synthesizers and drum machines join with the voice of MGMT frontman Andrew VanWyngarden to create a beat-driven tune that feels ripped straight from mid-’80s radio. The video for the latest single from the indie-rock heroes is as odd as it is compelling, a mansion-set visual accompaniment with scenes of oddly dressed band members, wood chopping, and fireplaces that’s perfectly timed for the Halloween season. Curls — Gentle and Kind This powerful ballad from ex-Girls frontman Christopher Owens’ new band Curls sounds like something straight from the late-’60s Beatles songbook. The song starts right on the first verse, powered by a gentle Let It Be-esque piano line and a beautiful vocal melody that’s eventually joined by organ and elegant background vocals. John Lennon would be proud. Hundred Waters — Firelight Beautiful layers of vocal harmony immediately grab your attention at the beginning of Hundred Waters‘ latest track Firelight. From there, an elegant melody and cool whirling synthesizers pair with piano and digital drums, creating a musically stunning soundscape that invokes comparisons to the intricate works of songwriters like Justin Vernon (Bon Iver). Kan Wakan — Tuesday Los Angeles-based songwriter Gueorgui Linev has been hard at work on his band’s upcoming triple album called Phantasmagoria, and recently shared this beautiful string-filled single featuring vocal help from Rachel Fannan. A gentle and introverted song, we expect this one to accompany us on many rainy fall excursions into the woods.

