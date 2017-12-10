Best new songs to stream: Benjamin Booker, King Krule, Ty Segall, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream right now.

Here are our five best new songs to stream this week.

Benjamin Booker — The Slow Drag Under and more, live on KEXP Benjamin Booker brings his signature vintage soul aesthetic to this live performance at Seattle’s KEXP radio station, performing four classic-sounding singles from his catalog. On the first track, The Slow Drag Under, we hear bluesy guitar licks over a fat drumbeat, with Booker’s gravelly voice slithering calmly through the center. We can’t think of anything better to unwind to after a long week. King Krule — Midnight 01 (Deep Sea Diver) and more, live at NPR Guitarist and songwriter Archy Marshall (aka King Krule) has been making big waves with this year’s release The Ooz, an album that’s garnered much critical acclaim for its use of mixed musical textures. An interesting blend of acoustic and digital instruments showcase the album’s complex layers during this recent appearance at NPR’s headquarters, as jazzy guitar lines and saxophone solos are joined by whirling audio samples and vocal effects. Ty Segall — Fanny Dog Rock and roll isn’t dead: Ty Segall is still making it. A big and musically skilled band dressed in white backs up the garage rock icon during this performance of a hilarious, yet powerful song about his dog on Conan. If you need something to pick you up this week, this tune — one of the first released tracks from Segall’s upcoming album Freedom’s Goblin — is sure to do the trick. Phoebe Bridgers — Would You Rather, live on KCRW Warm slide guitar and piano hold together this live performance from LA-based songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, whose emotional ballads have garnered much acclaim this year. A love song with compelling story-style lyrics, it’s perfect for sunsets or remembering the ones you love. Twin Peaks — In The Meadow Chicago rockers Twin Peaks have been releasing two songs a month as part of their Sweet ’17 Singles series, a group of songs that will eventually be compiled onto a full 12-inch vinyl release early next year. One of the last songs in the series, In The Meadow, is a guitar-fueled single with subtle distorted lyrics. An excellent driving song, this is a great one to put on when you head out for your weekend adventures.

