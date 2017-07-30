Best new songs to stream: Grizzly Bear, Sylvan Esso, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream now.

Grizzly Bear — Neighbors Grizzly Bear‘s much-anticipated fifth album, Painted Ruins, comes out August 18, but the band has slowly been releasing lead singles to fans over the past few months. The latest, Neighbors, is a swirling wall of sound with punchy drumbeats and acoustic and electric guitars — a head-bobbing tune that will keep you coming back to unpeel it’s many layers. Sylvan Esso — Die Young (Echo Mountain Session) Though they made a name for themselves as an electronic duo, Sylvan Esso recently expanded their popular new single Die Young by bringing in a full band for an Echo Mountain Session. The addition of saxophone, guitar, keyboards, bass, drums, and two background vocalists results in a gorgeous live arrangement. The accompanying live video shows the band laying down the track in the studio. Big Thief — Mary (live on KCRW) There’s a deep well of passion behind this recent Big Thief performance on California’s KCRW radio, with lead singer Adrianne Lenker building her soft vocal performance to a spit-laced scream about three-quarters of the way through. Fast-paced lyrics are held together by a slow and powerful groove. Action Bronson — The Chairman’s Intent Rapper Action Bronson‘s latest music video places the bearded lyricist in the center of a classic ’70s Kung fu film, where he sports a hilarious blond ponytail. The song is just as interesting as the video, with a lo-fi soul groove that pairs perfectly with the rapper’s highly visual prose. John Van Deusen — Don’t Pitch Correct Me (and more, live on KEXP) There’s a mid-2000s emo vibe to the vocals of Seattle-area mainstay John Van Deusen that makes his brand of pop music shine brighter, and it’s perfectly exemplified on this live performance of Don’t Pitch Correct Me. A powerful drumbeat joins fun synth tones and palm-muted guitar, allowing the singer/songwriter’s voice just enough space.

