Best new songs to stream: Queens of the Stone Age, Moses Sumney, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream now.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our five best new songs to stream this week.

Queens of the Stone Age — The Evil Has Landed The Queens of the Stone Age employ tight guitar riffs and clean vocal harmonies to quickly grab your ears on The Evil Has Landed, the second single off of their upcoming seventh studio album, Villains. Though the rock band had already performed the new tune live, there’s something much cooler going on in the studio version, which showcases the same clean rock production that won fans over when the band first hit the scene. Moses Sumney — Quarrel Though Moses Sumney borrows the fingers and voices of powerhouse artists like Thundercat, KING’s Paris Strother, and Cam O’bi on his latest single, Quarrel manages to remain light and airy, with subtle instrumentation that floats atop a heartbeat-like drum groove. The seven-minute song floats between arranged instrumental sections with harp and acoustic guitar below soft vocal harmonies, culminating in an elegant outro on the grand piano. Peter Oren — Anthropocene There’s a smoky, earnest quality to the baritone of Indiana-born artist Peter Oren that recalls the classic wayward voices of Johnny Cash and Leonard Cohen. Oren pushes poignant lyrics into your brain over simple melodic structures with a buttery ease. On Anthropocene, the first song off of Oren’s upcoming sophomore album, that voice is joined by strings, acoustic guitar, and reverb-laden drums, an assortment of sounds that fits together into a catchy single with a considerable amount of sonic depth. Bunny — Let Me Be Your Dog The second-ever song from Chicago’s Bunny floats lazily between layers of electric guitar and the simple vocals of lead singer Jessica Viscius, creating a hazy musical atmosphere that seems to perfectly hang in the late-summer air. A gentle and introspective single with a clear Velvet Underground influence, Let Me Be Your Dog is highlighted by warm horn backgrounds and a punchy bass line. Beachtape — Slow This week’s best song to drive to comes from Brighton in the United Kingdom via up-and-coming indie band Beachtape. Bright drum and guitar tones highlight the vocal melody, forming a rough-and-tumble pop tune that blurs the musical lines between early Real Estate and mid-’90s Pavement.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more songs to stream, and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: