Best new songs to stream: The National, Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream right now.
But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.
Here are our five best new songs to stream this week. And don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post. Not sure which streaming service is best for you? Check out our post about the best music streaming services, or go in depth and learn the differences between Apple Music and Spotify to better weigh your options.
The National — Day I Die
The National are gearing up for their upcoming album Sleep Well Beast — out September 8 — by releasing three new singles to whet fans’ appetites. Out favorite, Day I, Die uses a tom-filled drumbeat and descriptive vocals to create a fun rock ‘n’ roll atmosphere — just the sort of of forward-leaning tune that helped vault the popular band to international acclaim in the first place.
Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett — Over Everything
Indie rock giants Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett join forces on Over Everything, a fun and wordy song propelled by a punchy bass line and layered electric guitars. Barnett and Vile trade places in the included music video, singing each others’ parts in various locales.
DJ Kay Slay — Cold Summer (featuring Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Kevin Gates)
Kendrick Lamar leads off the latest single from DJ Kay Slay with a heavy-hitting verse about responsibility and work ethic, followed by verses from Mac Miller and Kevin Gates that share similar hardworking perspectives. The three famous rappers are just a few of DJ Kay Slay’s recruits for the producer’s upcoming album The Big Brother, out September 22). Other songs will feature Rick Ross, Jay Rock, 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes, and more.
Wolf Parade — You’re Dreaming
Wolf Parade‘s new single, You’re Dreaming, is a driving rock song that will quickly have you moving your feet like the animated man in the song’s music video. Full of cool keyboard and guitar tones, the Canadian rockers’ lyrically dark song was written about the aftermath of the 2016 election, but its upbeat musical energy somehow creates a desire to work on yourself and your community.
OCS (Oh Sees) — Memory of a Cut Off Head
Popular psych-rockers Oh Sees have a long and prolific history of recorded output, having recently released their 19th studio album in two decades, Orc. As usual, fans can expect even more new music soon, with frontman John Dwyer announcing the band’s next album, Memory of a Cut Off Head, will be out in November. The newly released title track is a return to form for the band that features past band member Brigid Dawson. It relies heavily on beautiful folksy melodies instead of shredding guitar energy.
That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more songs to stream, and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: