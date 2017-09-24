Best new songs to stream: Arcade Fire, Mac Demarco, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream right now.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our five best new songs to stream this week. And don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post. Not sure which streaming service is best for you? Check out our post about the best music streaming services, or go in depth and learn the differences between Apple Music and Spotify to better weigh your options.

Arcade Fire — Mind Games (Live at Spotify) Arcade Fire’s recent appearance at Spotify’s studio produced this slick rendition of John Lennon’s Mind Games. A thoughtful take on an oft-forgotten classic, it features a clean arrangement complete with beautiful string tones, as well as frontman Win Butler channeling the late Beatle. Mac Demarco — Dreams From Yesterday Mac Demarco recently moved to Los Angeles, where he’s been hard at work writing and recording even more chilled-out singles for his rabid fanbase. This 360-degree video from California’s KCRW radio showcases one of his recently penned numbers, a soft and groovy song called Dreams From Yesterday that is sure to please your ears. Charlotte Gainsbourg — Deadly Valentine Musician and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg pairs up with rapper Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange) in this video for her recent single Deadly Valentine, which features young look-alike versions of themselves slowly evolving into the pair’s current selves on screen. The song itself is a forward-leaning, Daft Punk-like jam that will push you through even the toughest workout with ease. Bibio — Phantom Brickworks III If you’re looking for a gentle single, Bibio‘s Phantom Brickworks III is the perfect option. Soft voices and reverb-laden piano dominate the track, which belongs on the speakers of every day spa and massage parlor in the nation. Dave Depper — Do You Want Love? (And more, live on KEXP) Dave Depper has made a name for himself as a guitar-slinging sideman for some of the biggest names in indie rock, from Death Cab for Cutie to Ray Lamontagne, . Fresh on the heels of his first solo album, Depper and his excellent live band recently appeared on Seattle’s KEXP Radio, where they performed hyper-clean renditions of pop songs like Do You Want Love? and more.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more songs to stream, and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: