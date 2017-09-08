The best new songs this weekend from Beck, Twin Peaks, Bermuda Triangle, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream right now.

Beck — Up All Night Beck’s new album, titled Colors, hits shelves and streaming services on October 13, and the pop songwriter is doing as much as he can to build hype for the release. That includes putting out this awesome video accompaniment to new single Up All Night, in which a teenage girl slowly transforms into a knight and raids a party. The song itself is a great example of contemporary Beck fare, with various groovy drum licks , danceable piano-driven hooks, and a shocking amount of musical depth for what is ostensibly a dance floor single. Twin Peaks — Come For Me Fans have gotten a summer full of excellent pick-me-ups from indie rockers Twin Peaks, thanks to the band’s two-tune-per-month Sweet 17 Singles series. The latest in that line of excellent music is Come For Me, a beautiful and upbeat song with clear Velvet Underground influences — and a massive number of guitar and vocal layers to chomp on. Bermuda Triangle — Rosey Alabama Shakes lead singer Brittney Howard has been hard at work with her new side project, Bermuda Triangle, hitting the stage and the studio to bring fans of her gorgeous songwriting a new musical perspective. Rosey presents as a modern take on a classic country ballad, with beautiful guitar tones and pitch-perfect harmonies joined by a punchy drum machine on the chorus. Rostam — Half Light (Featuring Kelly Zultrau) The latest single from ex-Vampire Weekend member Rostam starts as a simple piano-and-vocal ballad that eventually adds synthesizers, bass, and drums to form a powerful tune perfect for late-summer evenings. Perhaps the most interesting part of the new jam comes in the form of a breakdown three-quarters of the way through, when Rostam’s own voice layers upon itself before vocalist Kelly Zultrau (of indie-pop band Wet) gets a final refrain. Trombone Shorty — It Ain’t No Use Troy Andrews, aka Trombone Shorty, leads his all-star New Orleans band through a powerful version of his recent single It Ain’t No Use, recorded live at California’s KCRW radio. A hyper-groovy track with a shredding guitar solo in the middle, this is exactly the kind of song that was made to raise your spirits.

