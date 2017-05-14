5 songs you need to stream this week: Fleet Foxes, The Maldives, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

Fleet Foxes — Fool’s Errand The second new song from indie folk heroes Fleet Foxes comes as the countdown clock to their upcoming album Crack-Up approaches the one-month mark. A simple and driving jam that overflows with the complex vocal harmonies listeners have come to expect from the band, Fool’s Errand is a return to form that many fans will be excited about. The Maldives — No Sense In A Slow Death (and more) Slow rolling and full of musical space, The Maldives bring sharp live chops to this recent take of No Sense In A Slow Death — the first cut from their terrific recent album Mad Lives. Electric and acoustic guitars blend with powerful organ tones in an extremely vibrant half-hour performance that will ease you perfectly into the record. Girlpool — Powerplant Whether it’s the rollicking 6/8 time signature or the gorgeous use of unison vocals that transform into two-part harmonies at just the right moment, there is a distinctly Elliott Smith-like feeling to Girlpool’s Powerplant. Like Smith’s many iconic singles, this is the kind of song that you want to live with in the real world, whether you’re blurring out the sounds of a bleak bus ride, or you are filling in the space between thoughts on a long walk to nowhere. Lost Balloons — Numb The quick-paced indie pop of the mid-2000s is beautifully reworked by Lost Balloons on their latest song Numb. After a short acoustic guitar intro, Numb leaps into itself and drags you with it — a musical escape that will help you clean your room 10 times faster, or blast you into the final half mile of your evening jog. Preservation Hall Jazz Band — Santiago The spirit of springtime is perfectly embodied by the sounds of New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band, who brought a massive ball of sonic energy to this recently record live video for KCRW radio. Screaming saxophones meet deep and groovy bass and drum lines, creating an atmosphere that will have you looking forward the dog days of summer.

