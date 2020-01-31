Elon Musk is a SoundCloud rapper now, in 2020’s weirdest twist

Hailed as a business visionary and condemned as a union-busting bully, recognized by the president of the United States as both as “great genius” in need of protection and as someone who “likes rockets,” the man who wants to revolutionize the auto industry and colonize Mars, Elon Musk, is known as Silicon Valley’s most inspiring (and perhaps most controversial) figure.

Now Musk is taking the next logical step for a technological futurist: He has released a rap track on SoundCloud.

Musk announced his track Don’t Doubt ur Vibe [sic, naturally] on, where else, Twitter. Last night he started teasing the release with tweets like “Just wrote a song called ‘Don’t doubt yer vibe'” and “Releasing soon on Emo G Records!”

The track is in all honesty not bad, with a surprisingly mellow tone and perfectly adequate sound that fits right in with the kind of home-spun EDM tracks that SoundCloud is known for. The goofy cover art of a Cybertruck sailing above Mars is the cherry on the bizarre sundae.

The people of SoundCloud seem happy with the new addition to the site’s roster of DJs, with comments on the track like “This is the greatest song ever made,” and “deadmau5 would be proud.”

Musk seems pleased with himself for his artistic achievements as well. “I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!!” he shared, although, in a rare moment of humility, he did also acknowledge that “[sweat emoji] this song is hard.”

The generally positive response to his foray into music seems to have put Musk in a good mood. “I become Tiesto at night,” he shared. The Dutch EDM DJ has not yet confirmed whether he is, in fact, a Silicone Valley CEO during the day when not performing banging club gigs.

This is, weirdly enough, not the first time Musk has released a single. On April Fool’s Day last year, Musk released RIP Harambe, a touching (?) ode to the dead gorilla who became first a news story about the ethics of keeping large animals in zoos and then an internet meme.

Should you feel the need to keep an eye out for future musical offerings from Musk, you can follow his Emo G Records page (emo-ji … get it?) on SoundCloud.

