Google wants to help you discover new music with New Release Radio

Why it matters to you If Spotify's Discover Weekly playlists just aren't doing it for you anymore, check out Google's New Release Radio instead.

Who says you have to rely on Spotify to find the hottest new releases? Certainly not Google, who this week announced a new feature aptly titled New Release Radio. The concept is simple — analyze your personal tastes, and introduce you to new music based on those tastes. Google notes that it leverages machine learning to select both singles and album releases that have dropped in the last two weeks based on your listening history and musical preferences. Ultimately, the search giant notes, “It’s a really quick way to check out all-new music that’s tailored just for you.”

Google is certainly no stranger to personalized music suggestions. As it stands, you can have Google Music Player send you song suggestions based on where you are or why you’re listening — that means that if you’re hiking, you’ll get a different playlist than if you’re trying to crank through a difficult project at work.

But this is the first time that Google has taken personalization and applied it to the discovery of new music. Some users have actually had access to New Release Radio for quite some time. Thanks to Google’s partnership with Samsung , a number of Samsung users served as early adopters (and really, guinea pigs) for the latest feature. And now that the early access program has run its course and feedback has been gathered and acted upon, the rest of us get to try things out, too.