Google wants to help you discover new music with New Release Radio

If Spotify's Discover Weekly playlists just aren't doing it for you anymore, check out Google's New Release Radio instead.
Who says you have to rely on Spotify to find the hottest new releases? Certainly not Google, who this week announced a new feature aptly titled New Release Radio. The concept is simple — analyze your personal tastes, and introduce you to new music based on those tastes. Google notes that it leverages machine learning to select both singles and album releases that have dropped in the last two weeks based on your listening history and musical preferences. Ultimately, the search giant notes, “It’s a really quick way to check out all-new music that’s tailored just for you.”
Google is certainly no stranger to personalized music suggestions. As it stands, you can have Google Music Player send you song suggestions based on where you are or why you’re listening — that means that if you’re hiking, you’ll get a different playlist than if you’re trying to crank through a difficult project at work.
It’s certainly a strategic move for Google, who has seen its competitors double down on the discovery aspect of music. After all, Spotify’s Discovery Weekly playlist has been a huge part of its success, and the streaming service now has more than 50 million paid subscribers. Apple Music also has personalized new release stations, like its “My New Music Mix.”
New Release Radio is apparently found throughout Google Play Music, or if you want a more direct way to access the feature, simply search “New Release Radio.” Google noted that the station is free to all listeners (whether they pay for Google Music or not) and the station will be updated with the latest music releases on a regular basis.