Newspaper claims Tidal faked Kanye and Beyoncé’s massive streaming numbers

A Norwegian newspaper made huge waves in the music streaming industry on Wednesday, May 9, claiming that on-demand music streaming service Tidal had manipulated listener data for two of its biggest artists: Kanye West and Beyoncé.

The accusations surround both artists’ most recent albums, Kanye’s The Life of Pablo and Beyoncé’s Lemonade, with the newspaper claiming that it had gained access to royalty reports and a hard drive that contained “extensive data” regarding Tidal’s streaming plays. Tidal had exclusive streaming rights to both albums when they launched. Tidal owner Jay-Z is married to Beyoncé and is a longtime friend and collaborator of West.

The newspaper, Dagens Naeringsliv, worked in collaboration with the Norwegian University of Science and Technology to analyze the data, producing a report which it claims that more than 320 million false plays had been logged for the two albums on more than 1.7 million user accounts. In March 2016, Tidal claimed that The Life of Pablo had been streaming 250 million times in 10 days. The streaming service claimed that Lemonade had 306 million plays in just 15 days following its release.

Tidal representatives have vehemently denied the claims, citing instances in which Dagens Naeringsliv has previously shown malice against the company.

“This is a smear campaign from a publication that once referred to [Chief Operating Officer Lior Tibon] as an ‘Israeli intelligence officer’ and our owner as a ‘crack dealer’,” Tidal said in a statement. “We expect nothing less from them than this ridiculous story, lies, and falsehoods. The information was stolen and manipulated. And we will fight these claims vigorously.”

The titles they lobbed at Jay-Z and Tibon are misleading, but they do have at least some root in reality; Jay-Z has previously admitted to his involvement in the drug trade in the 1990s, including during a recent appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Tibon lists four years as an officer in the Israeli Defense Forces on his public LinkedIn page.

A spokesperson for the university that provided the data analysis says that the company has not been able to determine the source of the alleged data manipulation.

“Our researchers have used advanced statistical analysis methods to reach this conclusion,” the spokesperson said, “However we cannot, based on the data provided to us, determine the source of the manipulation.”

Tidal claims that the data was stolen and manipulated by Dagens Naeringsliv itself. One thing the study did indicate is that the data was unlikely to have been manipulated by a software bug or by accident.

“Due to the targeted nature and extent of the manipulation, it is very unlikely that this manipulation was solely the result of a code-based bug or other anomalies,” the study reads.

“[It] is highly likely that the manipulation happened from within the streaming service itself,” concludes professor Katrin Franke, who led the university team.

As part of its extensive story, Dagens Naeringsliv interviewed numerous affected customers, whose accounts show numerous plays of the album during odd hours.

Music critic Geir Rakvaag, for example, is shown in the data to have listened to songs from The Life of Pablo 96 times in a single day, and 54 times in the middle of the night.

“It’s physically impossible,” he claims in the story.

We’ll continue to keep tabs as this story develops. As for whether or not Tidal actually did manipulate user data to generate bigger profits for two of its biggest artists: Time will tell, and numerous lawsuits are likely forthcoming.

Tidal’s lawyer, Jordan Siev is quoted by Dagens Naeringsliv in the article as saying, “As each of these assumptions is demonstrably false, you and DN lied to NTNU to procure a study.”