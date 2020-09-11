  1. News

Amateur astronomer discovers huge asteroid that will cruise past Earth

By

An amateur astronomer has spotted a huge asteroid more than half a mile across, and it’s headed near Earth.

But there’s no need to panic. Asteroid 2020 QU6 will miss our planet by 25 million miles.

Even so, it will come close enough to be classified as a near-Earth object (NEO), defined as a body whose orbits comes within 1.3 astronomical units of the sun (an astronomical unit is the distance between the sun and the Earth).

What is slightly concerning is that no official space agency spotted this asteroid before amateur astronomer Leonardo Amaral saw it.

That’s because the major sky surveys are all based in the Northern Hemisphere, making is difficult to spot objects that are approaching the Southern Hemisphere. Amaral was able to see the asteroid as he was looking from an observatory in Brazil.

An artist's impression of an asteroid approaching Earth
An artist’s impression of an asteroid approaching Earth NASA

Amaral spotted the asteroid using the 0.3-meter reflector at the Campo dos Amarais observatory, which was recently upgraded thanks to a grant from the Planetary Society that is given to amateur astronomers tracking potentially dangerous space objects. This supports the work of space agencies on planetary protection, such as NASA’s upcoming Near-Earth Object Surveillance Mission (NEOSM), set to launch in 2025.

“This discovery reminds us that even though we’ve found most large NEOs, we haven’t found all of them,” Casey Dreier, chief advocate and senior space policy adviser for the Planetary Society, said in a statement. “We must continue to support ground-based astronomers and invest in new space-based capabilities like NEOSM in order to protect Earth now and in the future.”

There are regular news stories about asteroids heading for Earth, including a recent one about an asteroid expected to pass by Earth the day before the U.S. presidential election. But experts say that, despite the frequency of stories, there isn’t a problem with more asteroids. In fact, the number of surveys of the sky mean we’re more likely to spot them than before.

“In the news, we hear more and more frequently about asteroid discoveries, primarily because we are getting better at finding and tracking near-Earth asteroids,” Planetary Society Chief Scientist Bruce Betts said in the statement. “There aren’t suddenly more asteroids, we’re just getting better at seeing them.”

Editors' Recommendations

Dark matter might be even stranger than we thought, according to Hubble

Hubble Sheds Light on Small-Scale Concentrations of Dark Matter

NASA wants to start a gold rush in space, so it’s putting a bounty on moon dirt

Astronaut footprint photo by NASA taken on a Hasselblad camera during the Apollo missions

How NASA’s top illustrators use data to draw invisible interstellar objects

NASA's Spitzer and Hubble Space Telescopes have teamed up to expose the chaos that baby stars are creating 1,500 light-years away in a cosmic cloud called the Orion Nebula.

Hubble captures a globular cluster of densely packed stars

Many colorful stars are packed close together in this image of the globular cluster NGC 1805, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

Adobe will pay you to help design its creativity conference

photography shows are going online adobemax2019 002

Sony teases ‘new concept’ Alpha series camera set to launch next week

Sony a7iii

Madden 21 brings back Colin Kaepernick after four-year absence

KweliTV is a streaming service that puts Black stories first

Super Mario 3D All-Stars already the second bestselling game of 2020 on Amazon

Google launches Android 11, and it’s coming to more than just Pixel phones

Hacked Call of Duty: Warzone players getting locked out of their own accounts

is call of duty warzone cross platform featured

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phones

iPhone 11 Pro feature image

Apple’s fall iPhone event: iPhone 12, Watch Series 6, and more

iPhone 11 compilation of colors with Tim Cooke | Apple September 2019 Event Keynote

What you need to know about Epic Games’ feud with Apple (and Google)

Apple seeks damages against Epic Games for breach of contract