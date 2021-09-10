  1. News

How to watch astronauts on a spacewalk at the ISS on Sunday

By

Two astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are making final preparations for a spacewalk on Sunday, September 12, and NASA will livestream the entire event.

The spacewalk was originally scheduled for August 24 but had to be postponed when one of the participants, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, suffered a pinched nerve in his neck shortly before it was scheduled to start.

Vande Hei is continuing to recover and so colleague Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency will take his place. The French astronaut will work alongside Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide during the spacewalk, while Vande Hei will provide support from inside the station.

Neither are newbies, with Pesquet embarking on his sixth spacewalk across two ISS missions, and Hoshide on his fourth, also across two missions.

The main purpose of Sunday’s excursion is to attach a support bracket in preparation for the installation of the orbiting outpost’s third new solar array as part of work to upgrade the station’s power supply.

The new arrays were too large to fit inside the spacecraft so they were rolled up into a more compact shape prior to launch. During a spacewalk in June, Pesquet and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough unfurled a new array that had already been installed. NASA posted a time-lapse video showing the solar array as it unfurled.

What to expect

These days, livestreamed spacewalks offer plenty of fascinating footage, from detailed close-ups captured by astronauts’ helmet cameras to wider shots covering the entire scene. Audio plays a big part, too, with astronauts, controllers on the ground, and a NASA commentator all contributing to the live feed.

How to watch

Coverage of the event will begin at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on Sunday, September 12. The spacewalk itself is set to begin at around 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. The walk is likely to last about six-and-a-half hours, so if the early start is a challenge, then simply drop by later in the morning.

You can watch a livestream of the spacewalk by hitting the play button on the video at the top of this page. NASA’s website will also carry the same live feed.

To get warmed up for Sunday’s event, check out these awesome images captured during various spacewalks over the years.

Editors' Recommendations

The best budget laptops for 2021

lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07

This LG cordless vacuum is $250 off at Best Buy right now

The cordless and bagless LG CordZero Stick Vacuum in an upright position.

Please don’t let Insomniac turn into Marvel’s video game studio

Spider-Man attacks an enemy while wearing a metal spider suit in Spider-Man 2.

The best gaming keyboards for 2021

logitech g pro keyboard

These noise-canceling earbuds are so cheap it might be a mistake

The Monster Flex headphones with active noise canceling technology.

The Matrix Resurrections: Everything we know about the upcoming Matrix sequel

keanu reeves best roles matrix feat

NBA 2K22 Is Here, and You Can Buy Now, Pay Later with GameStop

Luka Donic will be on the cover of NBA 2K22

How GPU-fueled visual effects built Black Widow’s Red Room, then blew it up

Scarlett Johansson in a visual effects sequence from the making of Marvel's Black Widow movie.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go gets $150 price cut at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go collection, with three laptops displaying landscapes on their screens.

How to uninstall apps in Android

how to uninstall apps in android

You don’t need a camera for dorm room security. Here’s what to do instead

how to hide wires tech smart apartment gocontrol window door sensor

Samsung’s limited, sustainable Galaxy Watch 4 straps are made from apple peel

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with Sami Miró watch face and strap.

Amazon announced a new Fire TV, so the Fire Stick and Fire Cube got sweet deals

The Amazon Fire TV Cube on a wooden desk.