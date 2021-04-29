Bowling alley drone pilot returns with another stunning effort

Last month we were blown away by the flying skills of drone pilot Jay Christensen when he wowed the world with an incredible journey through his local bowling alley in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Well, the ace pilot has returned with another stunning effort (top) that will not disappoint.

Swapping the bowling alley for Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, this time around Christensen uses his first-person-view (FPV) drone to dodge, weave, and dive among the mall’s plethora of attractions.

Carefully choreographed and with a soundtrack added later to bring the scene to life (and eliminate the sound of the drone!), the 137-second single-shot sequence is, we’re sure you’ll agree, a fabulous achievement.

Just like his bowling alley success, Christensen takes us on a breathtaking journey, pulling some awesome moves through the tightest of spaces for footage that’s bound to inspire drone pilots both new and experienced.

For more amazing FPV drone videos, take a moment to check out Digital Trends’ selection featuring pilots at the very top of their game.

Editors' Recommendations