  1. News

Bowling alley drone pilot returns with another stunning effort

By

Last month we were blown away by the flying skills of drone pilot Jay Christensen when he wowed the world with an incredible journey through his local bowling alley in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Well, the ace pilot has returned with another stunning effort (top) that will not disappoint.

Swapping the bowling alley for Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, this time around Christensen uses his first-person-view (FPV) drone to dodge, weave, and dive among the mall’s plethora of attractions.

Carefully choreographed and with a soundtrack added later to bring the scene to life (and eliminate the sound of the drone!), the 137-second single-shot sequence is, we’re sure you’ll agree, a fabulous achievement.

Just like his bowling alley success, Christensen takes us on a breathtaking journey, pulling some awesome moves through the tightest of spaces for footage that’s bound to inspire drone pilots both new and experienced.

For more amazing FPV drone videos, take a moment to check out Digital Trends’ selection featuring pilots at the very top of their game.

Editors' Recommendations

The Witcher season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series’ next adventure

The Witcher Netflix

AMD now holds the top 20 CPU slots on PassMark list

AMD Ryzen 5000G

How to watch SpaceX launch astronauts to the ISS early Friday

The crew for the second long-duration SpaceX Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2, are pictured during a training session at the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, California. From left are, Mission Specialist Thomas Pesquet of the (ESA (European Space Agency); Pilot Megan McArthur of NASA; Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA; and Mission Specialist Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

NASA’s Mars helicopter nails second, more complex flight on red planet

Mars helicopter

Tesla’s Autopilot can be easily tricked, engineers find

Tesla emblem preview image

Space junk animation shows how Earth’s satellites dodge dangerous debris

jaxa space junk failure debris around earth

SpaceX successfully launches four more astronauts to space station

spacex successfully launches four more astronauts to iss crew dragon 2

Thor: Love and Thunder: Everything we know about the Marvel phase 4 movie

thor: ragnarok

How to watch the 2021 Oscars online

oscars 2016 winners and losers in every category oscar

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti leak reveals price, release date, and hash rate limiter

rtx 3080 vs 2080 super case airflow

Intel teases up to 230-frames-per-second gaming on upcoming 11th-gen laptops

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

UFC PPV: How much does it cost on ESPN+?

UFC 246 McGregor vs Cerrone picks and predictions

Mars helicopter Ingenuity to make its third test flight tomorrow

In this illustration, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter stands on the Red Planet's surface as NASA's Perseverance rover (partially visible on the left) rolls away. Ingenuity arrived at Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, attached to the belly of NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.