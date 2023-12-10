Check out the design of Tencent’s flashy new headquarters

Previous Next 1 of 4 Büro Ole Scheeren Büro Ole Scheeren Büro Ole Scheeren Büro Ole Scheeren

Tencent is big. Really big. Founded in 1998, the Chinese technology conglomerate has since grown to become one of the highest-grossing multimedia companies in the world, thanks in part to the popularity of services like its “everything app” WeChat.

Befitting of its success, the behemoth is planning a flashy new headquarters in Shenzhen, 1,200 miles south of Beijing, that will become home to around 23,000 employees.

Tencent Helix, as the complex will be known, has been designed by international architecture firm Büro Ole Scheeren, and will feature four twisting office towers. The tallest of these will stand at 502 feet (153 meters), with the entire structure forming the centerpiece of an upcoming financial district in Shenzhen’s Qianhai Bay, according to a report by design website Dezeen.

All four of the towers will be joined by several floors at the base that will include offices and meeting rooms where staff from different sections can share ideas, as well as facilities such as recreational areas and a health club. The complex will also include a publicly accessible space featuring amenities such as retail stores and restaurants.

Covering about 5.4 million square feet (500,000 square meters), Tencent Helix will be about twice as big as Apple’s striking headquarters in Cupertino, California, which was designed by Foster + Partners and opened in 2017 as Apple Park.

Similar to Apple Park, Tencent Helix’s landscaped sections between the towers will give workers a sizable green space for relaxation during breaks from the office.

In comments reported by Dezeen, Büro Ole Scheeren said the Tencent Helix design is a symbol of “the company’s meteoric growth,” adding: “Its well-structured social ecosystem is a testament to the evolving nature of global headquarters into a complex and interactive ensemble where functionality, sustainability, and community come together.”

Tencent aims to welcome its first workers to Tencent Helix in 2028.

