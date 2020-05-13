Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app, Centr, has charged some users a surprising subscription fee (up to $99), according to a report by The Verge. Centr had offered users a free six-week trial as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many people isolated indoors with no gym access.

Centr offers users workout videos hosted by professional trainers, meal plans with recipes by “world-class chefs,” and guided meditation videos, among other features.

Some users, it seems, tried to cancel their subscriptions, but got lost in Centr’s byzantine unsubscribe process. In order to cancel your subscription, you have to use whatever platform you used to sign up (website, iOS, Android), and each method comes with its own unique process.

Others simply forgot to cancel before their trial ended, or forgot they had signed up for the app at all. There’s a cautionary tale here. Companies often require users to provide payment info when signing up for a free trial, expecting that some number of them will forget to cancel before the charges kick in.

Always be cautious about signing up for free trials, read the terms and conditions, and remember: Burpees are free.

Editors' Recommendations