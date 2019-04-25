Digital Trends
News

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant’: Clooney, Microsoft unveil TrialWatch app

Jeremy Kaplan
By

Microsoft and The Clooney Foundation for Justice unveiled the TrialWatch app Thursday during an event at Columbia University — a new tool in CFJ’s ongoing effort to shine a light on injustice in courts around the globe.

“A large number of countries allow women and girls to be prosecuted for abortion,” George Clooney told a crowd at the Jerome Green Hall in Harlem Wednesday afternoon. “In some countries you can be imprisoned or killed for who you love.” Clooney’s wife Amal, a Lebanese-British lawyer and co-President of the Foundation, detailed a variety of specific cases she had witnessed first hand. “Without the fair administration of justice, it is not possible to hold the powers that be to account. There can be no democracy, no freedom of speech, no safety for minorities,” she explained.

“That’s why we are today launching TrialWatch,” she explained. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

CFJ’s TrialWatch program, which formally launched this year, aims to monitor trials around the world that pose a high risk of human rights violations: trials that oppress vulnerable groups, silence speech, or target political opponents. Through the program, a small group of trial lawyers and activists are trained to report on legal proceedings, boiling a trial down to a series of facts that can be easily recorded and ultimately compared.

The new app augments the ability of TrialWatch’s monitors, making it easier to document happenings in a courtroom. It offers a platform to record audio and take pictures of people and documents, which are then uploaded to the cloud. Microsoft’s A.I. can do speech-to-text translation, simplifying the job of documenting a trial. And once in the cloud, A.I. can translate that text so that experts around the globe can analyze it, regardless of language.

“It’s a straightforward vision: to make the world a witness to what happens in courtrooms around the world,” explained Microsoft President Brad Smith. “We decided this was a problem that technology could solve.”

“In a lot of courtrooms around the world, they still put defendants literally in cages,” explained David Pressman, executive director of the Clooney Foundation, in an exclusive interview ahead of the event. “And that’s not unusual, unfortunately.”

Also in attendance at the event: Bob Carlson, President, American Bar Association; Lee Bollinger, President, Columbia University; and Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

