  1. News

Credible coronavirus information will live at the top of Facebook’s newsfeed

By

In an effort to stop the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19, aka coronavirus, outbreak, Facebook will start to put coronavirus information at the top of the news feed, so that it’s the first thing people see when they log on. 

Facebook calls it the Coronavirus Information Center, and it sources updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities and organizations. Here, you’ll find articles, videos, advice, and posts containing accurate and helpful information about the coronavirus outbreak. 

As part of the Coronavirus Information Center, people can see features to connect to local groups to find out how they can help others in their community, whether that’s buying someone groceries or donating needed items.

Facebook

The Coronavirus Information Center will roll out to Facebook users in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. on Wednesday, and will expand to other countries this week. 

The social media giant is also updating WhatsApp with the addition of an information hub. The hub is meant to be used by healthcare workers, educators, and local businesses in how to stay connected during this time of social distancing. 

Facebook recently announced a variety of new initiatives the company is taking in light of the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company would give each of its 45,000 full-time workers a $1,000 bonus. The social network has also pledged to match up to $20 million in donations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation and various detection and prevention efforts. 

Facebook and other tech companies like Amazon, Google, Twitter, and more are working with the World Health Organization (WHO) with the goal of stopping the spread of misinformation about the novel coronavirus.

Last week, WHO officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. As of this writing, there have been more than 214,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and 8,248 confirmed deaths, according to an online dashboard that tracks cases. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, but there have been confirmed cases in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and dozens of other countries around the globe.

Editors' Recommendations

This app could tell you if you crossed paths with someone who has coronavirus

text message saves lives smartphone crowd

Facebook bug caused valid coronavirus articles to be marked as spam

facebook, facebook local news

Facebook gives employees $1,000 each to help them deal with coronavirus crisis

mark zuckerberg deepfakes aspen ideas festival facebook hosts annual f8 developer conference in san jose

Uber and Lyft suspend carpool option to help prevent coronavirus spread

Uber

How to keep astronauts sane: The psychology of long-duration space missions

Astronaut in space

PlayStation 5 reveal livestream: Watch Sony detail its next-gen console

PS5

How to watch Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Project xCloud livestream

How often should you clean your gadgets? Probably more than you do

Apple’s new MacBook Air is ‘twice as fast’ and has an improved keyboard

As coronavirus shuts movie venues, home theater industry remains strong

The new Apple iPad Pro’s special keyboard has a trackpad, making it a laptop

Apple iPad Pro 2020 Keyboard

Black Widow: Everything we know about Marvel’s Phase 4 movie

Black Widow

Here’s what LG’s 2020 TVs will cost when they go on sale later this year

LG 2020 TV promo shot

Sony reveals PlayStation 5 specs, details backward compatibility

Skillshare unlocks thousands of courses for students at home amid coronavirus