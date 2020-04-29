Johns Hopkins University has made its coronavirus testing data public — including where tests are available, how many are done, and state-by-state comparisons.

The data set, officially called the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Testing Insights Initiative, also includes answers to a number of questions about the virus, including details on the testing procedures, tracking of symptoms, who should get tested, the differences between tests, and how long it could take to get results.

A state-by-state breakdown allows people to see charts of the number of tests conducted compared to the number of confirmed cases and deaths in that state.

There will also be weekly reports updated by researchers to show if the number of confirmed cases has increased or decreased that week so the public can see if their state is really “flattening the curve” of infection.

Researchers noted the data is only being compiled from public sources from each state so there will be some inconsistencies depending on what kind of data each state tracks and how often it is updated.

For the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

