  1. News

The FBI accuses China of trying to steal U.S. coronavirus vaccine research

By

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have accused China of attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research from the U.S.

“The FBI is investigating the targeting and compromise of U.S. organizations conducting COVID-19-related research by PRC-affiliated cyber actors and non-traditional collectors,” according to a joint announcement Wednesday.

“These actors have been observed attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property (IP) and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19-related research,” the agencies said.

The FBI and CISA recommend that organizations conducting research increase their cybersecurity practices, including patching systems to close any critical vulnerabilities, scanning web applications for unauthorized access or modifications, and requiring multi-factor authentication.

The agency’s warning comes after a recent joint warning from the U.S. and the U.K. that groups “are actively targeting organizations involved in both national and international COVID-19 responses,” including “healthcare bodies, pharmaceutical companies, academia, medical research organizations, and local governments.”

The Trump administration has blamed China for being the source of the pandemic, including unproven claims by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the virus originated in a Wuhan lab.

He later walked back the claim after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a statement saying it “concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified.”

For the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

Editors' Recommendations

Bill Gates is funding an at-home coronavirus testing program

Bill Gates

Fauci says researchers may find effective coronavirus vaccine by ‘early winter’

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn about coronavirus

Bill Gates

NYC’s Mount Sinai Hospital using Google Nest to monitor coronavirus patients

best home security cameras nest cam indoor

The Mandalorian season 2 won’t be delayed, Disney confirms

mandalorian episode 1 easter eggs ending explained s1e01 rifle

Ubisoft’s digital E3-style showcase will stream on July 12

assassins creed valhalla

How to use Spotify’s new Group Sessions feature

The iPhone 12 is coming this fall. Here’s everything we know so far

Twitter adds warning labels to coronavirus misinformation

Jeffrey Katzenberg blames all of Quibi’s problems on the coronavirus

You can now meet and adopt an adorable shelter dog via Zoom

Pedigree's Dogs on Zoom

Elon Musk dares authorities to arrest him after reopening Tesla factory

Elon Musk

Here’s how Tim Cook and Bill Gates hope to give graduates a boost

wwdc 2017 news tim cook how to watch

Google Play contest challenges teens to design an awesome mobile game

Motorola adds new features to Razr’s outer display with Android 10 update