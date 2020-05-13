  1. News

Your Fitbit may be able to detect a key coronavirus symptom

By

Your Fitbit could help detect if you have symptoms of the coronavirus.

Earlier this year, Fitbit rolled out blood oxygen monitoring to five of its devices. That feature takes on new significance as the coronavirus spreads, as some COVID-19 patients have extremely low blood-oxygen levels.

Right now, the blood oxygen monitoring is part of Fitbit’s sleep tracking, so it doesn’t seem to take measurements while you’re awake. It is also not giving exact percentages of your blood-oxygen levels. Instead, a graph shows you the points during the night where there are big and small variations in oxygen saturation levels.

While these stats were originally intended to help people track potential issues, like sleep apnea, One Zero points out that if Fitbit makes the readings available during the day, it could alert those with COVID-19 to changes in oxygen levels, which they might not otherwise notice.

Pulse oximeters are medical devices that measure the amount of oxygenated blood in your body. Doctors become concerned if the level drops below 93%, according to Science Magazine.

Hypoxia — or low blood-oxygen levels — can rapidly lead to pneumonia in some patients, one doctor wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times.

The Fitbit’s monitor doesn’t yet have approval from the Food and Drug Administration as a medical device. The company notes the devices are “not intended for medical purposes.”

Apple may also be planning to include a blood-oxygen level monitoring feature in its upcoming watch, expected to be called Apple Watch 6, according to 9to5Mac. It will likely be similar to the way the heart monitoring alert works. If the watch detects serious changes, it would urge the wearer to consult a doctor.

Editors' Recommendations

Bill Gates is funding an at-home coronavirus testing program

Bill Gates

New gene therapy cuts fat and builds muscle with ease. But there’s a catch

artificial muscle glucose oxygen muscular arm lifts weight

The best digital and smart thermometers for 2020

thermometer and sick person

It’s all in the wrist: Wearables are helping to treat disease and disability

wearable devices leading to over diagnosis alive cor apple watch ekg

Details for the entire iPhone 12 lineup have leaked

iphone 11

NYC’s Mount Sinai Hospital using Google Nest to monitor coronavirus patients

best home security cameras nest cam indoor

Civilization VI to get season pass, bimonthly content updates through March 2021

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is back with an interactive special on Netflix

The Mandalorian season 2 won’t be delayed, Disney confirms

Ubisoft’s digital E3-style showcase will stream on July 12

How to use Spotify’s new Group Sessions feature

spotify vs pandora mobile on galaxy s9 plus

The iPhone 12 is coming this fall. Here’s everything we know so far

iPhone 11 Pro feature image

Twitter adds warning labels to coronavirus misinformation

twitter 13th birthday changed communication feat

Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn about coronavirus

Jeffrey Katzenberg blames all of Quibi’s problems on the coronavirus