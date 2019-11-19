News

Cyber Monday predicted to be most popular shopping day of Thanksgiving weekend

By

The weekend after Thanksgiving is typically the busiest shopping time of the year both in stores and online, but new data suggests that this year’s Cyber Monday will be the biggest shopping day out of the whole holiday weekend. 

Data from a survey taken by CivicScience reveals that 28% of people plan on shopping on Cyber Monday this year compared to 23% of shoppers who plan to go out on Black Friday. The survey is based on responses from 2,274 people ages 18 and older. 

Only 5% of people plan to head out of Thanksgiving dinner early to shop, 13% on Saturday, and 6% the Sunday after the holiday. 

Twitter users seem to agree with the trend of shopping online over in-store. 

According to CivicScience, Cyber Monday was also the most popular shopping day in 2018, with 22% of shoppers opting to shop online. In comparison, Civic Science said that 19% of people went shopping on Black Friday last year. 

With better access to technology, more and more holiday shoppers are opting to stay in and shop online rather than brave the crowds that Black Friday often brings with it. The first Cyber Monday happened back in 2005 as an alternative option to Black Friday. 

Since its inception, Cyber Monday has proven to be more convenient for holiday shoppers. Last year, Amazon topped the Cyber Monday overall sales volume charts, according to Numerator, followed by Walmart and Best Buy. 

Cyber Monday sales include everything from free shipping to discounts of 20% off your entire purchase of specific products to free gifts with every purchase. 

This year, you can expect Cyber Monday deals from stores like REI, which is offering Cyber Monday deals the entire week of December 2, and Best Buy, which will focus on deals for tablets, computers, TVs, video consoles and games, and more. There will even be Cyber Monday game deals of anywhere from $10 off to more than half off your favorite games. 

We will be on top of all of the best Cyber Monday tech deals as they are announced. You can see the most up-to-date bargains on our “Deals” page.

