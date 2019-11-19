The weekend after Thanksgiving is typically the busiest shopping time of the year both in stores and online, but new data suggests that this year’s Cyber Monday will be the biggest shopping day out of the whole holiday weekend.

Data from a survey taken by CivicScience reveals that 28% of people plan on shopping on Cyber Monday this year compared to 23% of shoppers who plan to go out on Black Friday. The survey is based on responses from 2,274 people ages 18 and older.

Only 5% of people plan to head out of Thanksgiving dinner early to shop, 13% on Saturday, and 6% the Sunday after the holiday.

Twitter users seem to agree with the trend of shopping online over in-store.

Not sure if I wanna do Black Friday this year… been leaning more towards Cyber Monday over the years ???? — tilalerz???? (@tilalakeps) November 19, 2019

#IWouldRatherNot do Black Friday shopping, my lazy ass will wait until Cyber Monday instead. pic.twitter.com/0tUSRhShHS — RabbitJ (@LisaJRabbit) November 14, 2019

Black Friday won’t see me, BUT CYBER MONDAY???? Oh yeah oh yeah ???????????????? — Uncle Double A ???????? (@DJDoubleA_336) November 17, 2019

According to CivicScience, Cyber Monday was also the most popular shopping day in 2018, with 22% of shoppers opting to shop online. In comparison, Civic Science said that 19% of people went shopping on Black Friday last year.

With better access to technology, more and more holiday shoppers are opting to stay in and shop online rather than brave the crowds that Black Friday often brings with it. The first Cyber Monday happened back in 2005 as an alternative option to Black Friday.

Since its inception, Cyber Monday has proven to be more convenient for holiday shoppers. Last year, Amazon topped the Cyber Monday overall sales volume charts, according to Numerator, followed by Walmart and Best Buy.

Cyber Monday sales include everything from free shipping to discounts of 20% off your entire purchase of specific products to free gifts with every purchase.

This year, you can expect Cyber Monday deals from stores like REI, which is offering Cyber Monday deals the entire week of December 2, and Best Buy, which will focus on deals for tablets, computers, TVs, video consoles and games, and more. There will even be Cyber Monday game deals of anywhere from $10 off to more than half off your favorite games.

