The Dashdok cardholder takes the stress out of traffic stops

Traffic stops are an unavoidable reality for anybody who drives. They tend to be stressful for everybody involved, and in some unfortunate cases, they can become dangerous. Many people get understandably nervous when they get pulled over by the police, while the officers themselves are all too familiar with the dangers of their job and know how quickly a seemingly uneventful stop can escalate into something else. That’s why Jeremy Roberts created Dashdok, a dash-mounted cardholder wallet that reduces the stress and anxiety of traffic stops.

If you’ve ever been pulled over by the police — and if you drive regularly, chances are good that you have — we don’t have to tell you how uncomfortable it can be. There is uncertainty for both the driver and the officer, which is why during the course of a traffic stop, the first moments are perhaps the most crucial. For instance, many people may instinctively reach for their wallet or glove compartment right away, which could raise an alarm as officers are trained to be wary of unseen hands and sudden movements within the cab.

With input from police officers, Roberts designed the Dashdok wallet as a simple solution to this problem. At a glance, it seems like nothing more than a nice-looking slim cardholder (which it is), but inside is a metal plate that lets you attach the wallet to your car’s dashboard using the included magnetic dock. This puts everything that law enforcement needs, from your driver’s license and vehicle registration information to your insurance card, within easy reach, while keeping your own hands visible — meaning no unexpected movements that may alarm the attending officer.

The Black-owned startup came to fruition two months after the murder of George Floyd, a time when racial tensions were creating even more fraught encounters for Black drivers pulled over in their vehicles. Despite no venture capital backing, Roberts used his background as a tailor and his business savvy from previous entrepreneurial ventures to create Dashdok. The cardholder is designed to provide better “systems and support for smoother, less stressed traffic stops.” He set out to make something that was affordable yet still appealing to those with an eye for “designer luxury,” and it certainly fits the bill. Functionally, it will make an uncomfortable and stressful situation a lot less troublesome, which is more than welcome in these strange times.

It saves time, too, since you don’t have to rummage around in your glove compartment looking for papers. And when not in your car, your Dashdok works like any other cardholder wallet: A place to keep your ID, credit cards, and some bills. Simply pop it off of its magnetic dock and slip it into your pocket. The included dock is small and unobtrusive, measuring 1.25 inches across. It mounts seamlessly on your dashboard or clips right onto your driver’s-side air vent.

The Dashdok is available in three styles, each with a variety of colors: The $26 Combs model is made of sturdy cotton canvas and features three card slots and one cash slot. The $90 Wright wallet is made in the U.S. with full-grain vegetable-tanned leather and has two slots for cards and documents along with a cash slot. The premium goatskin leather Avery model, available for $212, is also U.S.-made and has four card slots and a cash pocket.

