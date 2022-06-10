Looking for a side hustle? Drive with Uber and start earning

Even if you’ve never used it yourself, you almost certainly know about Uber. The Uber App is so pervasive in its space that its very name has become a generic catch-all term for ridesharing. “Call an Uber,” “I’ll just take an Uber,” and similar phrases have become a common part of American parlance, but have you ever said, “I’ll become an Uber driver?” If you’re interested in starting a new side hustle, you might be surprised how easy it is to get started driving and delivering with Uber — and you might not even need to own a car. Here’s everything you need to know.

Drive and Earn

Uber is the best ridesharing apps to find on-demand ride options, with an active user base of more than 115 million users as of early 2022. You probably already know how the Uber app works from the passenger’s end: After downloading the app and punching in some information (including a payment method), you can request a ride at any time. Type in your destination and pickup address, then pick a ride option. An available driver can then accept the request, pick you up, and you’re off. The cost of your ride is paid with your payment method on file — no cash required.

Signing up to drive or deliver orders with Uber Eats is naturally a bit more involved, but it’s not as difficult as you might think. You’ll have to download a separate app, and upload information necessary for a screening process that involves a review of your criminal record and driving history. There are some other qualifications: To carry passengers, you must be the minimum legal age to drive in your city, have a valid driver’s license and proof of city/state residency, be insured if using your own car, and have some driving experience (three years if you are under 25). You must also register the vehicle that you’ll be using, and there are limitations on that, as well. For example, the car must have four doors and cannot be more than 15 years old.

After this brief onboarding process, the ridesharing world is your oyster. You can accept as many or as few rides and/or delivery requests as you like, meaning you can set your own hours. It’s totally up to you. Available requests are delivered right to your phone via the app so you’re notified right away. Your earnings are automatically transferred to your bank account via direct deposit every week, too, so you can get paid fast. Don’t have a car? In certain cities, Uber offers vehicle rentals for as little as $260 per week. If available in your location, that means you can get driving even without owning a vehicle, or if you simply don’t want to use your personal car for your side hustle.

You can also be a delivery driver with Uber Eats. For this, you can use a car, bike, or scooter, and the whole process works much the same: Get through a screening process and begin accepting delivery requests at your leisure. If you already drive with Uber, you can also start accepting delivery quests whenever you like. Whatever you decide to do, though, whether full-time or part-time, or whether you’re looking to quit the 9-to-5 or just stack some extra cash on the side, becoming a driver and/or delivery person with Uber is a great way to do it.

