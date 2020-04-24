As the U.S. continues to reel from the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, questions are now being asked about whether the world’s biggest tech event, held in Las Vegas every January, may have helped to propel infections throughout the country and beyond.

The intriguing suggestion is made in a piece by APM Reports that highlights the case of Michael Webber.

Webber, a professor at the University of Texas in Austin who also works for a global energy firm based in France, fell ill with severe flu-like symptoms shortly after attending this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which took place between January 4 and 7. This week, the results of a test revealed Webber has antibodies for the coronavirus (COVID-19), indicating that he had the disease before making a full recovery.

The idea that CES could have been a super-spreader event is all the more interesting for the fact that it took place in early January before any COVID-19 cases had been officially recorded in the U.S. and just as media reports were emerging from the epicenter of the virus in the city of Wuhan, China, in January 2020. The first case of COVID-19 was recorded there on December 8, though some reports suggest it could have been circulating as early as November.

Anecdotal reports from those attending CES, including a number of staff members at Digital Trends, suggest that a very nasty flu-like condition was going around during the four-day event and soon after, though at the time no one knew enough about COVID-19 to make a connection.

Webber told APM Reports that the flu-like symptoms were the worst he had ever felt for such a condition. He also noted how, as he arrived at Las Vegas airport at the end of the event, many people there appeared to be the worse for wear, something he originally put down to “hard partying,” though now he thinks differently.

It’s clearly not beyond the realm of possibility that the 2020 event could have acted as an incubator for COVID-19. Attended by more than 170,000 tech professionals from around the world — with this year’s show hosting more than 100 people from Wuhan — CES sees plenty of handshaking, a good deal of hugging, and numerous conversations at very close quarters, morning, noon, and night.

What we do know for sure is that the virus was causing deaths in the U.S. weeks before anyone realized. Health officials this week reported that two COVID-19 fatalities — a woman in her 50s on February 6 and a man in his 60s on February 17 — occurred in Santa Clara, California, in early February. Santa Clara is in Silicon Valley, America’s main tech hub, and many from there will have attended the tech show.

It’s not clear if the two individuals had any connection with CES, or had contact with any attendees whether directly or indirectly, but investigators will surely be looking into it. Before now, the first U.S. death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 29 in Washington state.

We’ve reached out to the organizers of CES to find out what it knows about suspected cases of COVID-19 at its event in January and will update this piece when we hear back.

Clearly, more research is needed to find out if CES did act as a super-spreader event for a virus that has now taken more than 50,000 American lives and almost 200,000 globally. An investigation could help officials learn more about how COVID-19 took hold in the country, potentially helping to avoid a repeat of this appalling and ongoing tragedy.

