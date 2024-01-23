 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

eBay to lay off more workers in latest round of job cuts

Trevor Mogg
By

E-commerce giant eBay is undertaking another round of job cuts.

Jamie Iannone, the president and CEO of eBay, said in a message to employees posted online on Tuesday that the company will reduce its workforce by about 1,000 roles, equal to around 9% of its full-time employees.

Recommended Videos

The CEO cited the “challenging macroeconomic environment” and said that the eBay’s overall headcount and expenses “have outpaced the growth of our business.” Some teams will be consolidated in further efforts to make the company more efficient.

Related

Iannone said that “fundamental changes” to its online platform over the last three years have resulted in “consistent increases in customer satisfaction and a meaningful improvement in our growth relative to the market,” but added that to ensure continued success, eBay needed to better organize its teams for speed, “allowing us to be more nimble, bring like-work together, and help us make decisions more quickly.”

Sadly, for around 1,000 workers, that means the loss of their job.

“There are not actions we take lightly,” the CEO wrote in his message. “We recognize the impact they will have on all eBayers. We have to say goodbye to people who have made so many important contributions to the eBay community and culture, and this isn’t easy.”

All eBay employees in the U.S. are being asked to work from home on Wednesday, January 24, as the company works through the losses and deals with inquiries from employees both current and former.

Those losing their role at eBay will be given “support and resources,” Iannone said.

In a further effort to make savings, eBay will also scale back the amount of work it hands out to external contractors, the CEO revealed.

The news comes just weeks after eBay laid off around 25 of its 250 workers in Israel, and nearly a year after it slashed its workforce by 500 people globally.

It also follows similar moves by others in the tech space, with many citing uncertain economic conditions. Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon are among some of the major firms to have laid off workers over the last year. And just a couple of days ago, League of Legends publisher Riot Games announced it was cutting 11% of its staff, resulting in 530 layoffs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
15-ton fighting robot now for sale on eBay, but watch out for shipping costs
megabots fighting mech ebay s l1600

It’s easy to fall down the eBay rabbit hole and start buying up your childhood (hello, 1990s comic book collection!) or throwing cash at things you never knew existed but now desperately feel the need to own. But when it comes to crazy eBay auctions, very little is likely to beat the Eagle Prime robot, a fully operational piloted battle mech robot built by robot fighting company MegaBots. While it cost $2.5 million to build, it’s yours to own for just $70,200 (and climbing).

As the company explains in its eBay listing: “Eagle Prime is likely the world's most combat-capable battle mech. This 15-ton robot is powered by a 430 horsepower LS3 V8 Engine commonly found in the Chevrolet Corvette. It’s piloted by two people, and stands 11.5 ft tall when it’s squatting down, and about 16 ft tall when it’s standing up.”

Read more
If Amazon crashes again on Prime Day, eBay has your back
ebay paypal adyen hq

Online marketplace eBay is preparing to compete against Prime Day with a cheeky bonus offer that will only go live if Amazon’s site crashes like it did last year.

The aptly named “Crash Sale" will take place on the opening day of Amazon’s massive sales push on July 15, and promises to offer online shoppers “doorbuster savings” of more than 50% on top brands that include LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, and Garmin. And if Amazon’s servers once again buckle under the weight of online traffic as they did at the start of last year's Prime Day, eBay will flick the switch on what it describes as “a fresh batch of too-good-to-be-true deals.”

Read more
Walmart cuts more than $300 off the price of this HP desktop and monitor bundle
walmart cuts more than 300 off price of this hp desktop and monitor bundle pavilion

If you could use a new computer at home or you're searching for a last minute Father's Day gift, Walmart just took a huge price cut on
a nicely equipped, moderately powerful desktop computer bundle
including a 24-inch monitor.

The HP Pavilion model 590-p0033w Desktop computer with Windows 10 Home comes with an eighth-generation 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3-8100 processor with 4GB of SDRAM plus 16GB of Intel Optane memory, a one TB hard drive, a DVD-writer optical drive, and a 23.8-inch diagonal-measure, 1,980 x 1,080 full HD LED monitor. The Optane memory is like a wingman, speeding overall operations by caching the data from frequent and recent work. There's more to the system, detailed below, but if you're shopping for a gift for Father's Day, for a recent grad, or for yourself, this deal can help you save $329.

Read more