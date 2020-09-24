Four former employees of eBay are expected to plead guilty for their role in a bizarre harassment campaign in which they allegedly sent live spiders, cockroaches, a funeral wreath, and a bloody pig-head Halloween mask to a Boston couple who criticized the online marketplace.

The victims drew attention from the alleged perpetrators after they chastised eBay in a regular online newsletter that focused on e-commerce companies.

The four defendants, all former members of eBay’s global security team, are Brian Gilbert, 51; Stephanie Popp, 32; Stephanie Stockwell, 26; and Veronica Zea, 26, all from California. The charges include conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with a witness, with such crimes carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and restitution.

The cases against three others — David Harville, 48, eBay’s former Director of Global Resiliency; James Baugh, 45, eBay’s former Senior Director of Safety & Security; and Philip Cooke, 55, who dealt with security operations at some eBay offices — are ongoing.

The office of U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced the expected guilty pleas in a tweet posted on Wednesday, September 23, saying, “Four former employees of #eBay are scheduled to plead guilty on Oct. 8 at 2pm via zoom in federal court in #Boston. The defendants are charged w/ participating in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a Massachusetts couple.”

Besides sending the couple an assortment of disturbing oddities, a number of the defendants also allegedly sent private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content and threatening to visit the couple at their home. A number of the defendants are also believed to have traveled to Massachusetts to spy on the couple, with a plan to attach a GPS tracker to the couple’s car. The victims spotted the surveillance efforts and contacted local police, who launched an investigation.

Speaking about the case at a press conference earlier this year, Lelling described the alleged behavior against the victims as a “systematic campaign fueled by the resources of a Fortune 500 company to emotionally and psychologically terrorize this middle-aged couple.”

Following an internal investigation, eBay fired the defendants.

