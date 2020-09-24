  1. Web

Four former eBay employees to plead guilty in bizarre harassment case

By

Four former employees of eBay are expected to plead guilty for their role in a bizarre harassment campaign in which they allegedly sent live spiders, cockroaches, a funeral wreath, and a bloody pig-head Halloween mask to a Boston couple who criticized the online marketplace.

The victims drew attention from the alleged perpetrators after they chastised eBay in a regular online newsletter that focused on e-commerce companies.

The four defendants, all former members of eBay’s global security team, are Brian Gilbert, 51; Stephanie Popp, 32; Stephanie Stockwell, 26; and Veronica Zea, 26, all from California. The charges include conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with a witness, with such crimes carrying a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and restitution.

The cases against three others — David Harville, 48, eBay’s former Director of Global Resiliency; James Baugh, 45, eBay’s former Senior Director of Safety & Security; and Philip Cooke, 55, who dealt with security operations at some eBay offices — are ongoing.

The office of U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced the expected guilty pleas in a tweet posted on Wednesday, September 23, saying, “Four former employees of #eBay are scheduled to plead guilty on Oct. 8 at 2pm via zoom in federal court in #Boston. The defendants are charged w/ participating in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a Massachusetts couple.”

Besides sending the couple an assortment of disturbing oddities, a number of the defendants also allegedly sent private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content and threatening to visit the couple at their home. A number of the defendants are also believed to have traveled to Massachusetts to spy on the couple, with a plan to attach a GPS tracker to the couple’s car. The victims spotted the surveillance efforts and contacted local police, who launched an investigation.

Speaking about the case at a press conference earlier this year, Lelling described the alleged behavior against the victims as a “systematic campaign fueled by the resources of a Fortune 500 company to emotionally and psychologically terrorize this middle-aged couple.”

Following an internal investigation, eBay fired the defendants.

Digital Trends has reached out to eBay for comment on the case and we will update this article when we hear back.

