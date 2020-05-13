  1. News

Eric Andre’s first stand-up special will launch on Netflix in June

By

Comedian Eric André announced his first stand-up special on Instagram on Wednesday. The special, Legalize Everything, will be coming to Netflix on June 23.

It’s the latest in a year of wins for the comedian, whose surreal Adult Swim program The Eric André Show was renewed for a fifth season coming in 2020; he’s also one of the stars of Netflix animated comedy Disenchantment, which will release its third season in 2020.

The special was recorded in New Orleans in 2019 as part of André’s Legalize Everything tour and was apparently directed by Eric Notarnicola, who has worked on a number of eccentric comedy shows including Nathan for You, On Cinema, and André’s own The Eric André Show.

What should viewers expect from the special? Netflix’s description promise that André will break “the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes!” The Eric André Show is a pretty good compass for the comedian’s sensibilities, with surreal concepts and occasionally awkward moments.

Legalize Everything joins Netflix’s swelling library of stand-up specials. The streaming service has become the premier online platform for stand-up comedy, with specials from talents like Marc Maron, Jenny Slate, and even stand-up legend Dave Chappelle.

