Netflix announced that its new gaming initiative has officially launched today, November 2nd. Five games are currently available on the mobile platform, including Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game. Netflix promises to add more titles to the platform later on.

In August, Netflix rolled out its gaming service in Poland as part of a test. Originally, only players in Poland had access to Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game. However, now the service is available worldwide and has added three new games to the platform: Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up. The only requirement to play these games is to have a Netflix account and an Android device. The games do not require an additional fee in order to play them and there are no microtransactions.

Netflix’s press release goes into more detail about how players can customize their gaminge tim. The gaming service can be used on multiple devices on a single account, however, it cannot exceed the normal limit for Netflix accounts. Netflix suggests if players want to use the gaming service on more devices, they should sign out of unused devices or remove access from the Netflix website.

Each game also offers the same language options as the normal streaming service does. The gaming platform is not available for the kids’ platform, and if the Netflix account requires a PIN to access, the PIN must also be used to play the games that are available. Netflix allows players to play titles offline, which will probably require a full download of the game onto the preferred device.

The Netflix gaming service is available worldwide today on Android devices.

Editors' Recommendations