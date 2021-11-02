  1. Gaming

Netflix launches its new video game platform on Android devices

By

Netflix announced that its new gaming initiative has officially launched today, November 2nd. Five games are currently available on the mobile platform, including Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game. Netflix promises to add more titles to the platform later on.

In August, Netflix rolled out its gaming service in Poland as part of a test. Originally, only players in Poland had access to Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game. However, now the service is available worldwide and has added three new games to the platform: Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up. The only requirement to play these games is to have a Netflix account and an Android device. The games do not require an additional fee in order to play them and there are no microtransactions.

Netflix’s press release goes into more detail about how players can customize their gaminge tim. The gaming service can be used on multiple devices on a single account, however, it cannot exceed the normal limit for Netflix accounts. Netflix suggests if players want to use the gaming service on more devices, they should sign out of unused devices or remove access from the Netflix website.

Each game also offers the same language options as the normal streaming service does. The gaming platform is not available for the kids’ platform, and if the Netflix account requires a PIN to access, the PIN must also be used to play the games that are available. Netflix allows players to play titles offline, which will probably require a full download of the game onto the preferred device.

The Netflix gaming service is available worldwide today on Android devices.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2021: Sales you can shop today

Original Switch next to Switch OLED.

I tested the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera against the iPhone 13 Pro to see which is best

Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro in hand.

New World’s trading system shut down after bug allows players to duplicate gold

New World landscape and ruins.

Best GPU deals for November 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Everything we know so far about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange

Killer butts and gorilla fashion: How visual effects help Doom Patrol stay weird

The cast of Doom Patrol.

Sony’s new Morbius trailer blurs the line between hero and villain

Jared Leto in Morbius.

Best Asus laptop deals for November 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Adidas partners with Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo on trio of earbuds

adidas earbuds quavo announcement zne 01 anc lifestyle 02

Mercedes-Benz is getting immersive audio thanks to Dolby Atmos

Dolby in Mercedes.

The best monitors for 2021

A computer monitor on a desk with a keyboard and mouse.

The best dramas on Hulu right now

Meg Ryan and Andy Garcia in When a Man Loves a Woman.

The best comedies on Hulu right now

The cast of Another Round.