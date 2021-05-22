  1. News

European Space Agency wants to build a GPS network for the moon

By
ESA's moonlight initiative aims to put a constellation of satellites around the moon
ESA’s Moonlight initiative aims to put a constellation of satellites around the moon ESA

Here on Earth, our global communication and navigation systems work using a huge number of satellites which orbit around the planet. Now, the European Space Agency (ESA) wants to bring a similar system to the moon, by creating a network of satellites there as well.

ESA’s Moonlight initiative plans to make the moon more connected and to allow better lunar communications and navigation. The aim is to encourage private companies to help create what ESA describes as, “a lunar constellation of satellites and base stations providing seamless connectivity back to Earth.”

“With more countries than ever set to embark on their own lunar programs, Moonlight will support a permanent lunar space station that will orbit the moon,” ESA said.

Some of the advantages of a constellation of satellites around the moon include helping rovers to navigate around the lunar terrain, and perhaps even allowing rovers to be controlled remotely from Earth. While this isn’t possible for rovers on Mars because the communication delay there is up to 20 minutes, the delay in communications between the Earth and the moon is only a few seconds. So it could be possible for mission control on the ground to drive a rover on the moon in near real-time.

The system would help with landing spacecraft as well, and could allow missions to land on the far side of the moon. Radio astronomers are particularly interested in building a telescope on the far side of the moon to allow observations of the universe without the Earth’s atmosphere getting in the way, and because the moon would block the radio emissions from Earth so they could see further out in different wavelengths.

There’s also the argument that such a system could make missions to the moon simpler and more affordable. ESA writes, “Having one system dedicated to lunar telecommunications and navigation could reduce design complexity, liberating missions to concentrate on their core activities. Because missions could rely on this dedicated telecommunications and navigation services, they would be lighter. This would make space for more scientific instruments or other cargo.”

The Moonlight initiative is still in its early stages, and now two industry consortia will be studying the concept to see if it is feasible. If the studies are promising, the project could start as early as 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Solar Orbiter captures incredible video of a coronal mass ejection

The sun, as captured by Solar Orbiter's Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument on 12-13 February 2021.

Perseverance rover will soon begin collecting samples from Mars

perseverance rovers first selfie also shows mars helicopter rover

Jupiter’s second spot is growing and changing and looking real weird

jupiter clydes spot changing jpegpia23609 1

VIPER rover will brave the coldest regions of the moon to search for water

nasa viper rover contract astrobotic news release illustration 16x9 1

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Sleight

Leaked AMD Ryzen 6000 road map reveals huge boost coming to gaming laptops

amd ryzen roadmap 6000 performance mobile mockup

Honor and Qualcomm deal signals a new beginning for Honor, and new phones for us

honor 30 pro plus launch news series branding

6 things you didn’t know you could do in Microsoft Teams

microsoft teams new features for coronavirus digital trends

Insta360’s One R camera gains lots of exciting new features

insta360s one r camera gains lots of exciting new features insta360 modular

NASA’s Mars helicopter aiming for two records on next flight

when will nasas ingenuity helicopter make first mars flight landing

Virgin Galactic preps rocket plane for Saturday test flight

virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity

CyberPowerPC is selling a gaming PC with the first discrete Intel graphics card

Intel Iris Xe DG1

Spotify tweaks search functionality to make music discovery more convenient

Spotify