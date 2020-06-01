Facebook employees typically shy away from criticizing the company publicly, but this week has seen tensions around the site’s responsibilities reaching a boiling point. In an unusual move, many employees have taken to Twitter to criticize the way Facebook is handling debates around hate speech, freedom of expression, and the moral responsibility of platforms to moderate the content that appears on them.

Some high-profile critics from inside Facebook include Jason Stirman, who works in research and development at Facebook and wrote, “I don’t know what to do, but I know doing nothing is not acceptable. I’m a FB employee that completely disagrees with Mark’s decision to do nothing about Trump’s recent posts, which clearly incite violence. I’m not alone inside of FB. There isn’t a neutral position on racism.”

Others such as Jason Toff, director of product management at Facebook, echoed that many within the company feel similarly. “I work at Facebook and I am not proud of how we’re showing up,” Toff wrote. “The majority of co-workers I’ve spoken to feel the same way. We are making our voice heard.”

Toff voiced support for Facebook’s competitor Twitter, writing that, “I’m glad to see @Twitter take action,” referring to its blocking of Trump’s tweets promoting violence. “Not taking action is an action in itself.”

Brandon Dail, a user interface engineer at Facebook, was clear in his objections: “Disappointed that, again, I need to call this out: Trump’s glorification of violence on Facebook is disgusting and it should absolutely be flagged or removed from our platforms. I categorically disagree with any policy that does otherwise.”

Dail also emphasized the need for Facebook employees to speak out, saying, “Calling this out is literally the bare minimum employees can do; I understand that being an employee makes me complicit, but I’m doing what I can to voice these concerns internally too. I’m sorry to all the people these policies hurt.”

In response to these kinds of criticisms, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted last night that, “I know Facebook needs to do more to support equality and safety for the Black community through our platforms.” He also pledged to donate $10 million to groups working for racial justice. However, this is unlikely to be enough to mollify critics of the site’s policies.

