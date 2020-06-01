  1. News

Facebook employees are speaking out against the company’s policies

By

Facebook employees typically shy away from criticizing the company publicly, but this week has seen tensions around the site’s responsibilities reaching a boiling point. In an unusual move, many employees have taken to Twitter to criticize the way Facebook is handling debates around hate speech, freedom of expression, and the moral responsibility of platforms to moderate the content that appears on them.

Some high-profile critics from inside Facebook include Jason Stirman, who works in research and development at Facebook and wrote, “I don’t know what to do, but I know doing nothing is not acceptable. I’m a FB employee that completely disagrees with Mark’s decision to do nothing about Trump’s recent posts, which clearly incite violence. I’m not alone inside of FB. There isn’t a neutral position on racism.”

Others such as Jason Toff, director of product management at Facebook, echoed that many within the company feel similarly. “I work at Facebook and I am not proud of how we’re showing up,” Toff wrote. “The majority of co-workers I’ve spoken to feel the same way. We are making our voice heard.”

Toff voiced support for Facebook’s competitor Twitter, writing that, “I’m glad to see @Twitter take action,” referring to its blocking of Trump’s tweets promoting violence. “Not taking action is an action in itself.”

Brandon Dail, a user interface engineer at Facebook, was clear in his objections: “Disappointed that, again, I need to call this out: Trump’s glorification of violence on Facebook is disgusting and it should absolutely be flagged or removed from our platforms. I categorically disagree with any policy that does otherwise.”

Dail also emphasized the need for Facebook employees to speak out, saying, “Calling this out is literally the bare minimum employees can do; I understand that being an employee makes me complicit, but I’m doing what I can to voice these concerns internally too. I’m sorry to all the people these policies hurt.”

In response to these kinds of criticisms, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted last night that, “I know Facebook needs to do more to support equality and safety for the Black community through our platforms.” He also pledged to donate $10 million to groups working for racial justice. However, this is unlikely to be enough to mollify critics of the site’s policies.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Zuckerberg pledges $10 million to fight for racial justice

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Washington, D.C.

Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook didn’t block Trump’s Minnesota post

trump versus mark zuckerberg

Twitter hides Trump, White House tweets on Minnesota for ‘glorifying violence’

Trump tweet on a smartphone screen

Zuckerberg: Facebook wouldn’t have fact-checked Trump

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking on a panel at the Paley Center for Media

You can now cram your Raspberry Pi 4 with 8GB of RAM for $75

rasberry pi introduces 8 gb 4

What is Section 230? Inside the legislation protecting social media

social media on phone

Amazing haptic speaker lets visually impaired people read braille in midair

PepsiCo signs endorsement deal with Dr. Disrespect, but does it realize the risks?

Wild new ‘lickable screen’ can synthesize any flavor with gels and electricity

Tech advocates say Trump’s executive order could ruin the internet

EA renews Madden exclusivity deal with NFL, NFLPA

Madden NFL 20

Trump finally gets the war with Big Tech he’s always wanted

Donald Trump

Verizon 5G rollout: Everything you need to know

Verizon storefront

HBO Max review: A rough start, but plenty of potential

SpaceX’s Saturday launch depends on the weather. Here’s how it’s looking