  1. News

Zuckerberg: Facebook wouldn’t have fact-checked Trump

By

As President Donald Trump lashes out at Twitter for fact-checking two of his tweets and prepares an executive order targeting social media companies, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has weighed in — on Trump’s side.

In an interview with Fox News set to air Thursday, May 28, Zuckerberg said that his social media company has “a different policy than Twitter on this.”

“I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth,” Zuckerberg told The Five co-host Dana Perino. “I think in general private companies — especially these platform companies — shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

Trump and many Republicans have criticized Twitter over the fact-check messages on Trump’s tweets about mail-in voting, which alerted users to “get the facts” after Trump made an unsubstantiated claim that mail-in voting would lead to rampant voter fraud. Trump accused Twitter of censoring him and other conservative voices and vowed to take action against social media companies.

“Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Big action to follow!”
The White House later announced that Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies, which analysts expect will target Section 230, a piece of legislation that protects social media companies from being liable for the content that users post on their sites. Stripping this immunity would put Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and many other platforms at risk of a deluge of lawsuits from users.
Trump hinted at the executive order again Thursday morning.
“This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!” he tweeted.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has stood by his company’s decision to add the fact-checking message.
“Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves,” Dorsey tweeted. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.” Dorsey asked critics to focus their attention on him, as conservative commentators had targeted a Twitter executive for years-old tweets that criticized Trump.
“There is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me,” Dorsey wrote. “Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.”
Dorsey also pushed back against Zuckerberg’s remarks. “This does not make us an ‘arbiter of truth,'” he said.
For his part, Trump seems to have noticed Zuckerberg’s comments; Trump retweeted a Republican pollster’s post about Zuckerberg’s interview that included the operative’s take on Zuckerberg’s comment: “An obviously true statement.”

Editors' Recommendations

Trump plans executive order targeting social media after Twitter fact-check spat

Trump Twitter

Trump threatens to shut down social media platforms

Donald Trump

Whistleblowers say Facebook hasn’t addressed illegal drug sales on platform

Facebook

Twitter adds a fact-check note to Trump’s tweets for the first time

Twitter Fact Check

Hackers roll out jailbreak for iOS 13.5, days after latest update’s release

iPhone 11 Pro

Rumored Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake titles may have already been leaked

pokemon diamond pearl remakes titles dialga and palkia of pok mon

John Wick creator wants My Friend Pedro, Bendy and the Ink Machine on TV

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves trending on Twitter, more than a decade since release

The Xperia 1 II brings Sony’s mirrorless camera tech to a smartphone

Virgin Orbit sets new date for debut space launch following hitch

Check out the SpaceX Crew Dragon looking majestic on the launchpad

SpaceX Crew Dragon

U.K. may be planning to phase out Huawei from its 5G networks by 2023

huawei harmonyos interview peter gauden building full

Leaked renders show what the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ could look like

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus render leak

Formula E driver caught using a pro gamer in virtual race

Virgin Orbit’s first rocket launch from a Boeing 747 ends in failure