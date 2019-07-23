News

Facebook may have let advertisers see numbers used for two-factor authentication

Allison Matyus
By

We finally have some details about the $5 billion settlement between the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) — and exactly how Facebook might have violated your privacy.

The Washington Post reports that the yet-to-be-released complaint that will accompany the settlement focuses on two privacy violations. The first involves Facebook’s two-factor authentication security feature, which allows users to log in and verify their identity through a text message code sent to the phone number that they enter. Allegedly, advertisers used these phone numbers to target Facebook users without their consent. 

The other violation alleges that Facebook misled 30 million users about their ability to turn off a tool that offers tagging suggestions by identifying users in photos. Consumer Reports first reported in May that some Facebook users might lack the ability to turn off facial recognition. As a result, Consumer Reports filed a complaint to the FTC. 

These two violations are expected to be announced on Wednesday through a compliant tied to the settlement from earlier this month, the Post reports. The agreement between the FTC and Facebook requires the social network to submit federal oversight of its business practices to certify that the network is handling user data properly. The $5 billion settlement would be the largest-ever FTC fine against a technology company, dwarfing $22.5 million fine against Google in 2012. That said, it’s just a small chunk of the $55 billion in revenue Facebook made in 2018. 

In the past year, Facebook has come under fire for the way it treats users’ private data. The FTC began looking into Facebook seriously after the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal that involved as many as 87 million users’ data. More recent privacy and security flaws that have hit the tech giant include issues with unauthorized adults accessing chats in its Messenger Kids app and a security breach that left 50 million accounts compromised. 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March that the social network now wants to focus on private interactions and encryption to provide better security for its users. According to the Post, the FTC did not question Zuckerberg himself during the investigation that led to this settlement.

A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment about the settlement. We also reached out to Facebook and will update this story if we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series: Everything we know so far
Up Next

The best music streaming services
Attorney General William Barr
News

Attorney general says the government should have access to your encrypted data

In a speech at the International Conference on Cyber Security, Attorney General William Barr said that in order for law enforcement to have access to encrypted communications, Americans need to accept the risks associated with backdoors.
Posted By Allison Matyus
Apple Airplay
Home Theater

LG says AirPlay 2 hitting select 2019 smart TVs next week

Apple is done keeping its AirPlay 2 and HomeKit wireless streaming technology to itself. LG says its TVs will be getting the feature soon, joining Samsung as the second TV maker to do so.
Posted By Simon Cohen
note 9 using camera
Mobile

Will the Galaxy Note 10 have the latest Qualcomm processor? Rumors are split

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
google glass patent touchpad batteries woman
Wearables

The third generation of Google Glass may be nearly ready for release

Google Glass may not have been as popular among consumers as Google had hoped it would be, but the company is still developing the concept. In fact, according to recent reports, Google has finished testing the third generation of Glass.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

Report: The iPhone 11 will feature an ultrapowerful A13 processor

The last iPhones launched not that long ago, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
dog haptic vest 20190130 194149
Emerging Tech

Clever new haptic vest could allow rescue dogs to take commands from miles away

Researchers in Israel have developed a haptic vest especially for dogs. It allows owners to communicate instructions to their pooch through specific vibration patterns. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Falcon 9
Emerging Tech

Watch SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launch 5,000 pounds of equipment to the ISS

SpaceX will launch its 20th Dragon spacecraft mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday evening, July 24, and you can watch the whole thing on NASA’s free livestream.
Posted By Mathew Katz
AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Computing

Ryzen 3000 has already made huge impact, and it's only getting started

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 generation of CPUs could be the most powerful processors we've ever seen, with higher core counts, greater clock speeds, and competitive pricing. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Jon Martindale
episode 158 microsoft surface andromeda foldable device
Computing

Microsoft patent hints at new ways to interact with dual-screen Surface tablet

It is no secret that Microsoft has been working on a folding dual-screen Surface tablet, but now a recent patent suggests that the Surface Centarus could feature multifunction buttons.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nzxt h510 gaming pc case preorder 79 2
Computing

NZXT’s H510 PC case brings style and sophistication to your custom gaming rig

Are you looking to upgrade your gaming desktop by building your own gaming PC? NZXT's H510 PC case, which comes in a compact tower form factor, will help bring modern styling to your gaming desktop PC for just $79.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
smart home trends ring beams
News

Amazon will give you $5K in free smart home tech and more when you buy a house

You can now get up to $5,000 in Amazon credit if you buy a house through Amazon’s new TurnKey program. The $5,000 incentive includes smart home and home theater equipment along with services like unpacking and cleaning.
Posted By Allison Matyus
episode 154 facebook project libra particpants 1200x675
Computing

A year ahead of Libra’s launch, scammers are already setting up shop on Facebook

With about a year to go until Facebook's cryptocurrency becomes available to the public, scammers are already setting up shop on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook itself by pushing fake discount exchanges.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Justice Department Big Tech Antitrust
News

The Justice Department is opening an antitrust review of Big Tech

The Justice Department will open a “broad antitrust review” into the country’s biggest tech companies. The review comes at a time when Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Apple face intense scrutiny from Washington.
Posted By Mathew Katz
solar sail is deployed 20170724 ls 2 earth 1500x1000
Emerging Tech

Bill Nye’s Lightsail 2 is ready to surf through space on solar winds

LightSail 2, a crowdfunded spacecraft launched by Bill Nye’s nonprofit Planetary Society, has unfurled its solar sail in space. Here's everything you need to know about this mission.
Posted By Luke Dormehl