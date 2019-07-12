Digital Trends
Social Media

The FTC will hit Facebook with a $5 billion fine over privacy violations

Mathew Katz
By
Mark Zuckerberg as he testified before Congress in April 2018.
Bill Clark/Getty Images

Facebook has agreed to a $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over its numerous “privacy missteps,” according to a new report.

The three Republican FTC commissioners voted  to approve the massive settlement, while the two Democratic commissioners objected, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the agreement on Friday.

It’s now up to the Justice Department’s civil division to finalize the settlement, though the department rarely overturns any FTC settlements. Once it goes through, this would the largest FTC fines ever for a major technology company. The previous record was a $22.5 million fine against Google in 2012.

That said, it’s a drop in the bucket for Facebook: $5 billion is not even 10% of the $55 billion the company made in ad revenue in 2018

We reached out to Facebook to get more clarity, but a spokesperson would not confirm the settlement and declined to comment any further.

It’s not entirely clear how Facebook would avoid any “privacy missteps” in the future, though the Wall Street Journal said the settlement is expected to include “other government restrictions on how Facebook treats user privacy.” We’ve contacted the FTC for more details, but a spokeswoman declined to comment or confirm the settlement.

Facebook has spent much of the past year under fire for the way it treats users’ personal data. The Cambridge Analytica scandal, which came to light in 2018 after the data analytics firm was found to have improperly mined private information from as many as 87 million accounts, was a turning point that set off the FTC investigation. Since then, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has testified before Congress and said he wants to build a “privacy-focused social platform.”

At the same time, a lawyer for Facebook said in court that users shouldn’t expect any privacy on the site.

The company said in April that it planned to pay up to $5 billion for the FTC investigation into Cambridge Analytica. The FTC vote came after a divide between Democrats and Republicans: the Democratic commissioners wanted more oversight over Facebook, but were outvoted by their GOP colleagues.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Broadway actor tells Kanye West to get off his phone during opening night
Steve Wozniak
News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak wants you to get off Facebook

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak joined a growing list of tech titans in criticizing Facebook, saying that most people should delete their accounts and stop using the world's largest social media platform.
Posted By Mathew Katz
instagram bullying restrict nasty comments en 3 1
News

Instagram will now guilt you with a warning when you try to post a nasty comment

Instagram is trying to stop bullying on its platform by warning people before they post offensive comments. The new A.I.-powered feature will detect potentially nasty content and ask the offending user if they still want to post it.
Posted By Mathew Katz
dyson pure cool tower air purifier fan best buy price slash and
Deals

Best Buy blows $100 off the Dyson Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan

In time for the summer allergy season, Best Buy is giving out a cool $100 price cut on the Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan. You can have yours today for a steal at only $300 instead of $400.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
President Trump blocked you on Twitter illustration
News

President Trump is no longer allowed to block people on Twitter, court rules

President Donald Trump cannot block critics from viewing his Twitter feed, a federal appeals court ruled. The court said that Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking people who were critical of him and his policies and that his…
Posted By Allison Matyus
News

Twitter finally banned hate speech against religious groups. Will it help?

Twitter will expand its rules to ban hateful conduct made against religious groups. The new rules will require the company to remove any tweet which “dehumanizes whole religious groups,” but it's not clear whether it will solve…
Posted By Allison Matyus
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Have you ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
facebook removes friends birthday export gettyimages 1153735026
News

Facebook no longer lets you save your friends’ birthdays to your own calendar

Facebook quietly removed a feature that allowed users to export and sync their friends’ birthdays to an external calendar like iCal or Google Calendar. While you can still export upcoming events -- parties, get-togethers, and the like --…
Posted By Mathew Katz
snapchat geomojis bitmoji app featured
Mobile

Bitmoji lets you create personalized emojis to spice up your online chats

Looking for more interesting ways to use emoji when chatting? Bitmoji are personalized emoji that you design to look just like you -- and then create a whole keyboard of stickers that you can use with them. Here's what you should know.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
twitter auto crops improve with ai
Social Media

Your Twitter name can change with the times, just like you do — here's how

Despite what you may or may not have heard, Twitter names aren't actually set in stone. Check out our quick-hit guide on how to change your Twitter username and display name in less than five minutes.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Brie Barbee, Alina Bradford
How to make a subreddit
News

Reddit is finally back online after an hours-long desktop outage

Reddit is back online for desktop users after an hours-long outage early Thursday morning. Reddit's status page said it was still investigating some residual issues, so users may still have some trouble accessing the site. 
Posted By Allison Matyus
twitter down worldwide is graphic 329521
Social Media

Here’s why Twitter went down for an hour earlier on Thursday

Twitter is finally back online after going down for users around the globe late Thursday morning. The hour-long disruption made Twitter the latest major social media network to go offline over the past month
Posted By Mathew Katz
Facebook News Feed
Social Media

Facebook now allows you to opt out of those ads that target your tastes

Tired of seeing Facebook ads that aren’t relevant to you? Now you can not only opt out of ads from that company, but you can also see why the ad was shown to you in the first place.
Posted By Emily Price
voice assistants arent ready facebook targeted ads iphone x
How-To

Stop Facebook from tracking you and using targeted ads with these tips

Facebook and businesses that use the site track what pages you like, your political affiliation, and even try to guess your race. All of this is done so the site can target you with relevant ads. Here's how to opt out.
Posted By Alina Bradford
snapchat adds group video chats youtube headquarters rec
Social Media

YouTube offers creators more ways to boost their bank accounts

Whether you're a top YouTube creator or just breaking into the game, the video-streaming site has some new features designed to help you please your fans and increase your bank balance.
Posted By Trevor Mogg