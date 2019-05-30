Digital Trends
Social Media

Facebook lawyer says you don’t actually have any privacy on the site

Mathew Katz
By

Just one day before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a shareholder meeting that he wants to build a “privacy-focused social platform,” the company’s lawyer argued that privacy doesn’t actually exist on Facebook.

At a hearing in a class-action lawsuit over Cambridge Analytica’s accessing of Facebook user data, company attorney Orin Snyder argued that there is “no expectation of privacy” on Facebook (or social media in general), according to Law360.

“There is no invasion of privacy at all, because there is no privacy,” Snyder said while trying to convince U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria toss out the lawsuit. Snyder argued that users had given consent to share their data with third parties.

“You have to closely guard something to have a reasonable expectation of privacy,” he said.

Snyder’s argument appeared to fly in the face of Zuckerberg’s speech at Thursday’s Facebook shareholder meeting, where the CEO stressed his commitment to protecting users’ private data.

“One of the big themes that we’re going to be pushing on for the next 5 to 10 years is building out this vision of a privacy-focused social platform,” Zuckerberg told shareholders.

He added that Facebook is largely public — like a “digital town square” — but that privacy would be a major thrust of the company’s product strategy for years to come. Speaking before a judge on Wednesday, Snyder said that sharing something with a large crowd of people (like your Facebook followers) forfeits your right to privacy.

Facebook has dealt with multiple scandals over its handling of user data during the past year, including giving companies the ability to see viewers’ private messages. At the same time, Facebook’s massive size and essential monopoly over social media (the company owns both Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp) has led politicians and even former executives to call for it to be broken up.

Zuckerberg has doubled down on his commitment to privacy, even if his lawyer says otherwise. In April, the CEO stood on stage and declared “the future is private” at the Facebook F8 developer conference. He introduced six core pillars that he said would help get the company there.

The company is in a tricky position because privacy isn’t profitable. The more data the social network has about you, your interests, your behavior, and your family, the more it can use that data to help advertisers target you.

You and your data are essentially the product on both Facebook and Instagram — that’s why Facebook reported a massive $16.6 billion dollar in ad revenue for the final quarter of 2018. Facebook (and Zuckerberg) know that, but it’s not good public relations for them to admit it. Except when they’re in court, fighting off a lawsuit.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far
Up Next

We tested Sprint’s 5G. It might not be worth an upgrade yet
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg | The future is private
Social Media

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is working on voice-controlled products

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed on Thursday that the company is working on a variety of products that will utilize voice controls. A Facebook voice assistant could majorly disrupt the ongoing voice battle between major tech firms.
Posted By Mathew Katz
hp envy elitebook leather wood laptops woodlaptop01
Computing

Bored of aluminum and plastic? HP made a laptop out of wood that looks amazing

HP's new range of laptops in the EliteBook, Envy, and Zbook ranges sport impressive specifications and privacy features, as well as some gorgeous new finishes in both leather and curiously, wood.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hands on itunes radio cant out dj pandora but it sure does look pretty main
Computing

Lawsuit alleges Apple disclosed information about iTunes purchases

A new lawsuit alleges that Apple sells off personal data regarding iTunes purchases. The lawsuit was brought by three iTunes customers from Rhode Island and Michigan, to federal court in San Fransisco on Friday, according to Bloomberg.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nyc drug dealer grindr
Social Media

Personal information from Grindr was accessible by Chinese engineers

When the Chinese Kunlun Group bought gay dating app Grindr last year, there were concerns about users' privacy which prompted U.S. officials to get involved. Now an investigation reveals how the issue became a national security concern.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
the british royal family is looking for a social media whizz
Social Media

Help wanted: British royal family seeks social media wiz to run its accounts

The British royal family is looking for a social media expert to help it communicate its role and activities to the masses. So if you like the idea of having the Queen as your boss, why not throw your hat in the ring?
Posted By Trevor Mogg
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Millions of Instagram influencers reportedly had private data exposed online

As many as 49 million Instagram influencers have reportedly had their private data exposed in an online database that had no password protection. The database was apparently created by a marketing firm and has been taken offline.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ev williams kara swisher social media collision 2019 20190521 115023
Social Media

Twitter co-founder Ev Williams still wants to save the world

Social media is evil, leading to a mental health crisis in Gen Z and a rise in hate speech. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel, says Ev Williams, the co-founder of Twitter. But weaning ourselves off today's social media won't be…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Alex Stamos, former CSO of Facebook, is interviewed by Recode's Kara Swisher
Social Media

Facebook gets a bad rap, former exec says, but we should break it up anyway

The rise of hate speech, the trolling, the comment on Facebook? Not Facebook's fault, says Alex Stamos, the social network's former chief security officer. But the site should still be broken up, he says.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
what is reddit mac screenshot
Web

What is Reddit? A beginner’s guide to the front page of the internet

If you spend much time online, you've probably heard of Reddit. Here, we break down the terminology, perks, and inner workings of everyone's favorite social platform. Understanding the "front page of the internet" has never been so easy.
Posted By Jake Widman, Will Nicol
Mobile

Looking for love or just some fun? Cozy up with the best dating apps of 2019

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
igtv stand alone app vs inside instagram 3
Social Media

Vertical video haters win the war — Instagram’s IGTV has a horizontal view

Not yet sold on the idea of vertical video? The traditional horizontal aspect ratio is headed to Instagram's IGTV, thanks to today's update. The change allows horizontal images to fill the screen with the device rotated.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
snapchat
Social Media

Snap reportedly wants more music in Snapchat to compete against TikTok

Snap is in discussions with major record labels for broader licensing deals, according to the Wall Street Journal. The plan is to add more musical features to Snapchat, to better compete against the offerings of rival apps such as TikTok.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
tiktok owner bytedance making own smartphone
Mobile

TikTok owner ByteDance reportedly building its own smartphone

ByteDance, the owner of popular short video app TikTok, is reportedly building its own smartphone. Given that regular phones could download the same apps that this phone would have preloaded, the selling point of such a device remains…
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
photo portfolio services photographer
Photography

A.I. cameras of the future could help prevent fake photos — at a cost

Artificial intelligence can only spot fake photos less than half the time, but adding A.I. into the camera could raise that accuracy to 90%. Researchers recently developed a way to add fake-spotting tools to a camera.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis