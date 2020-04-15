  1. News

Google Drive’s new ‘Privacy Screen’ lets you lock files behind Face ID

By

Google is rolling out a new “Privacy Screen” feature this week that will allow Google Drive users on iOS devices to use passcodes or biometric authentication to protect their files.

Privacy Screen will use Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode to lock certain files you choose — only bringing those documents into view when the app verifies you are using it.

The feature is activated each time you close the Drive app and reopen it and also locks files if you switch between Google Drive and another app, according to a Google spokesperson. You’ll have the option to turn this feature on and adjust its timing in Drive settings. 

Sometimes you might want a little more privacy for documents stored on your phone,” the spokesperson told Digital Trends. “You might share devices with family or loved ones more often if you’re working from home.”

Editors' Recommendations

How to change your Gmail password

how to change your gmail picture

How to reset your Apple ID password

apple new york iphone doj passcode

How to convert a PDF file into a Word document

What is a Chromebook and should you buy one?

what is a chromebook acer

Sweat-analyzing patch could help spot biomarkers linked to COVID-19

Smart patch arm 1

See what the Hubble Space Telescope snapped on your birthday

YouTube DIY tool makes it easy for small businesses to create short ads

NASA is operating its Mars Curiosity rover from workers’ home offices

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, launches for Comcast subscribers

Sam Raimi confirms he’s working on Doctor Strange sequel — but is he directing?

Bill Gates slams Trump’s decision to stop funding the World Health Organization

Bill Gates

Trump says Silicon Valley execs will join ‘Opening the Country’ council

How to Watch Trump State of the Union

Apple unveils new $399 iPhone SE

apple iphone se 2020 news se2020

Monterey Bay Aquarium provides tours using Twitch and Animal Crossing

Nintendo Switch update adds button remapping and SD card game transfers