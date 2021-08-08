UFC 265 Live Stream: Watch Lewis vs Ganes on ESPN+

Tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are going head-to-head, but only one will stand as the interim UFC Heavyweight Champion once the dust settles. This high-stakes event is a pay-per-view airing only on ESPN+, so if you’re hunting around for the best way to watch UFC 265 online, here’s how to tune into the UFC 265 live stream (and how to save some cash if you’re a new subscriber).

Watch UFC 265 Live Stream in the U.S.

All numbered UFC events are pay-per-views, and all UFC PPV shows air exclusively via ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need to sign up (if you haven’t already) in order to watch the UFC 265 live stream. An ESPN+ subscription currently costs $7 per month or $70 per year as of August 2021, and UFC pay-per-view tickets will set you back $70 a piece. However, if you’re a new subscriber, you can score a year’s worth of ESPN+ plus the UFC 265 PPV package for $90, saving you $50 off their combined price. ESPN+ is compatible with virtually all modern streaming-capable devices (including Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles) as well as most web browsers.

For this event, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put an interim heavyweight title on the line after current champ Francis Ngannou (who won the belt from Stipe Miocic recently at UFC 260) stated that he would not be ready for a proposed rematch with Derrick Lewis (25-7) by August. The two fought once before in 2018 at UFC 226, where Lewis won handily via unanimous decision — although Ngannou did manage to avoid getting knocked out by Lewis, a notorious heavy hitter with 20 KOs to his name.

Instead, Lewis will be facing Ciryl Gane, who remains undefeated so far in his professional career with a record of 9-0. He’s the third-ranked UFC heavyweight, sitting just below Lewis, although the betting odds currently favor Gane, who has a height, reach, and speed advantage over his heavier opponent. Gane is also regarded as a highly technically skilled fighter.

Whether that’ll give Gane enough of an edge to avoid a knockout blow from Lewis is yet to be seen, but if you want to tune in and see for yourself how it’s going to go down, then you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 265 PPV so you can watch UFC 265 online tonight. The main event begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT), with Lewis and Gane slated to enter the Octagon around midnight ET.

