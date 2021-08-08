  1. News
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

UFC 265 Live Stream: Watch Lewis vs Ganes on ESPN+

By

Tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are going head-to-head, but only one will stand as the interim UFC Heavyweight Champion once the dust settles. This high-stakes event is a pay-per-view airing only on ESPN+, so if you’re hunting around for the best way to watch UFC 265 online, here’s how to tune into the UFC 265 live stream (and how to save some cash if you’re a new subscriber).

Watch UFC 265 Live Stream in the U.S.

All numbered UFC events are pay-per-views, and all UFC PPV shows air exclusively via ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need to sign up (if you haven’t already) in order to watch the UFC 265 live stream. An ESPN+ subscription currently costs $7 per month or $70 per year as of August 2021, and UFC pay-per-view tickets will set you back $70 a piece. However, if you’re a new subscriber, you can score a year’s worth of ESPN+ plus the UFC 265 PPV package for $90, saving you $50 off their combined price. ESPN+ is compatible with virtually all modern streaming-capable devices (including Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles) as well as most web browsers.

For this event, the Ultimate Fighting Championship put an interim heavyweight title on the line after current champ Francis Ngannou (who won the belt from Stipe Miocic recently at UFC 260) stated that he would not be ready for a proposed rematch with Derrick Lewis (25-7) by August. The two fought once before in 2018 at UFC 226, where Lewis won handily via unanimous decision — although Ngannou did manage to avoid getting knocked out by Lewis, a notorious heavy hitter with 20 KOs to his name.

Instead, Lewis will be facing Ciryl Gane, who remains undefeated so far in his professional career with a record of 9-0. He’s the third-ranked UFC heavyweight, sitting just below Lewis, although the betting odds currently favor Gane, who has a height, reach, and speed advantage over his heavier opponent. Gane is also regarded as a highly technically skilled fighter.

Whether that’ll give Gane enough of an edge to avoid a knockout blow from Lewis is yet to be seen, but if you want to tune in and see for yourself how it’s going to go down, then you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 265 PPV so you can watch UFC 265 online tonight. The main event begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT), with Lewis and Gane slated to enter the Octagon around midnight ET.

Editors' Recommendations

This black hole is creating enormous glowing X-ray rings

The black hole in V404 Cygni is actively pulling material away from a companion star — with about half the mass of the Sun — into a disk around the invisible object. A burst of X-rays from the black hole detected in 2015 created the high-energy rings from a phenomenon known as light echoes, where light bounces off of dust clouds in between the system and Earth. In these images, X-rays from Chandra are shown, along with optical data from the Pan-STARRS telescope that depict the stars in the field of view. Each of the concentric rings is created by the burst of X-rays reflecting off dust clouds at different distances. The rings are shown incomplete, with gaps at the upper left, upper right, and middle areas. These gaps show the edges of Chandra's field of view during the observations, or the sections of the field Chandra did not observe.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft, in orbit around Jupiter, is 10 years old this week

juno jump jupiter shadow pia13746 43 1

Musk’s ‘dream come true’: See the SpaceX Starship stacked for the first time

SpaceX's Starship is stacked for the first time on 6 August 2021.

Boeing is working on fixing its troubled Starliner capsule

Boeing's Starliner capsule atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Thursday, August 5.

Perseverance rover has problems collecting its first Mars sample

This image taken by NASA’s Perseverance rover on Aug. 6, 2021, shows the hole drilled in a Martian rock in preparation for the rover’s first attempt to collect a sample.

A Pokemon Unite bug prevents Gengar’s Hex from damaging enemies

Gengar gets ready for battle.

DDR5 RAM will be much faster than DDR4, but it comes with one major compromise

corsair DDR5 RAM

Google Pixel 5a 5G: Everything we know so far

A leaked render of the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a rumored to launch August 26 for $450

A purported render of the Google Pixel 5a from the rear and the front.

Apple to start scanning iPhones for child abuse images

iPhone 12 range

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover on verge of historic moment

mars 2020 perseverance rover

How to watch the Perseid meteor shower on Wednesday night

Virgin Galactic’s space tourism ticket price rockets skyward

Virgin Galactic's space plane heading to the edge of space.